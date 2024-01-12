Dowling's Heroics Late Leads Comets Over Monsters, Win 5-4
January 12, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release
Utica, NY. - For the Utica Comets, it was a matchup against the top ranked team of the North Division, the Cleveland Monsters. Insider the confines of the Adirondack Bank Center, the home team was prepared for a tough game against a team that they last faced here in Utica on December 23 in a close one goal decision that went against the Comets. The game on Friday looked like the previously closely contested games between the division rivals. Despite the Comets losing a three goal advantage, they sprung to life and skated away with a victory and collected points in their fifth straight game after Justin Dowling scored the game winner with just 28 seconds left sending the fans in Utica into a frenzy in a 5-4 victory.
In the first period, the Comets roared out of the gate and struck first after Jace Isley deflected the Tyler Wotherspoon shot from the point for his first AHL goal at 3:00. The Comets then extended their advantage after Brian Halonen scored on a slap shot after the puck was delivered perfectly by Joe Gambardella. The goal at 6:00 was Halonen's third goal of the season as it helped Utica to a 2-0 lead. The Comets weren't through scoring after a nice shot by Chase Stillman slid passed Cleveland goalie, Jet Greaves at 10:37. It was Stillman's fifth of the season and the second primary assist by Joe Gambardella. The period ended with the Comets holding a 3-0 lead.
In the second period, the Monsters got themselves on the scoresheet with a tally by Jake Gaudet after he found a loose puck to the right of Akira Schmid. At 6:54 he was able to fire it into the Utica net slicing the Utica lead to 3-1. The Monsters got another goal to cut the Utica lead to 3-2 after a one-timer by Owen Sillinger struck at 13:26.
During the final period of regulation, the Monsters tied the game after James Malatesta scored at 12:42 to make it a 3-3 game. However, less than a minute later, Robbie Russo slid the puck over to Graeme Clarke who proceeded to blast the puck passed Greaves at 13:26. The crowd went crazy is celebration as the Comets held a 4-3. The Monsters used a late powerplay to tie the game at 4-4 when Hunter McKown tipped a point shot at 17:50. The Comets got the final goal of the game came with only 28 seconds after Justin Dowling deflected the Xavier Parent shot into the net sending the crowd into jubilation. The Comets acquired a 5-4 lead and wouldn't give it up winning the game in regulation.
The Comets are back in action tomorrow night against the Springfield Thunderbirds at home at 7:00 PM before a rare afternoon game on Monday afternoon at 1:00 PM against the Syracuse Crunch.
Single game tickets are now available for the 2023-24 season. Visit uticacomets.com/tickets for more information. Season Ticket Memberships are also available for the 2023-24 Season. Tickets are still available. Visit www.uticacomets.com/tickets for more information.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 12, 2024
- Appert Reaches Milestone Win as Amerks Outlast Checkers, 3-2 - Rochester Americans
- Phantoms Pounce Past Wolf Pack 4-1 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Belleville Sens' Win Streak Ends at Seven After Penalty-Filled Affair in Toronto - Belleville Senators
- Wolf Pack Drop Road Trip Finale 4-1 to Phantoms - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Jakub Dobes Makes 29 Stops in Laval Home Victory - Manitoba Moose
- Monsters Fall Short in 5-4 Loss to Comets - Cleveland Monsters
- Penguins Lose to Bruins in Overtime, 3-2 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Weeks Blanks Griffins 2-0 in First Professional Shutout - Rockford IceHogs
- Subban Superb & Gaudette Tallies Hat Trick in Win at Syracuse - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Rochester Tops Checkers 3-2 in Outdoor Classic Warmup - Charlotte Checkers
- P-Bruins Complete Late Comeback, Top Penguins in Overtime - Providence Bruins
- Crunch Downed by Thunderbirds, 4-2 - Syracuse Crunch
- Dowling's Heroics Late Leads Comets Over Monsters, Win 5-4 - Utica Comets
- Rangers Recall Forward Anton Blidh from Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Morning Skate Report: January 12, 2024 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Game Notes - ONT vs CGY - 01.12.2024 - Calgary Wranglers
- Blues Loan F Jakub Vrana to T-Birds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Texas Stars Release Goaltender Jared Moe from Professional Tryout - Texas Stars
- Dennis Hildeby and Alex Steeves Named to AHL All-Star Classic - Toronto Marlies
- San Jose Barracuda Add Forward Mitchell Fossier to PTO - San Jose Barracuda
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Defenseman Max Crozier from Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Millman to Reading Royals - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Wolf Pack Conclude Road Trip in Allentown - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild at San Diego Gulls - Iowa Wild
- Game Preview: Condors at San Jose, 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- IceHogs Head to Michigan for Friday Night Match vs. Griffins - Rockford IceHogs
- Providence Bruins Recall Kyle Keyser, Ryan Mast, and Adam Mechura from Maine Mariners - Providence Bruins
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Utica Comets Stories
- Dowling's Heroics Late Leads Comets Over Monsters, Win 5-4
- Gambardella Seals Electric Comets Overtime Win in Laval
- Graeme Clarke Named Utica Comets 2023-24 All-Star
- Comets Gain Point in Third Straight in 4-3 Shootout Loss to Rocket
- Comets Earn Point in 4-3 Shootout Loss to Rocket