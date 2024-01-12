Penguins Lose to Bruins in Overtime, 3-2

January 12, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







PROVIDENCE, R.I. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins suffered a 3-2, overtime loss to the Providence Bruins on Saturday night at Amica Mutual Pavilion.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (18-12-5-0) received another excellent effort in net by All-Star goalie Joel Blomqvist, who made 37 saves on 40 shots faced. Unfortunately, even Blomqvist couldn't hold off a furious, third-period rally by the Bruins.

The Penguins seized the game's first tally late in the first period. Vinnie Hinostroza let loose with a sizzling shot from the slot that was redirected in by Sam Poulin with 2:57 left before the first intermission.

Hinostroza helped set up the Penguins' second goal, feeding the puck back to Ty Smith whose bar-down release put Wilkes-Barre/Scranton in a 2-0 lead at 12:32 of the middle frame.

Blomqvist had made 37 saves going into the final stages of the third period, but the 38th shot he faced finally got through. Reilly Walsh rifled a drive from the blue line that navigated its way through traffic and to the back of the net with 7:10 left in regulation.

Providence pulled its goalie for an extra attacker, and the gamble paid off in the form of a tying goal from Justin Brazeau. The Bruins had another point shot delivered through traffic, and Brazeau tipped it around Blomqvist and in with 1:25 left in regulation.

Ian Mitchell later won the game on the first shot of overtime.

Bruins netminder Michael DiPietro made 22 saves in the win.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton is right back at it with its next game tomorrow, Saturday, Jan. 13, the team's first meeting with the Bridgeport Islanders. Puck drop between the Penguins and Islanders is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. at Total Mortgage Arena.

The Penguins' next home game is on Wednesday, Jan. 17, and it is another matchup against the Bruins. Game time for the next installment of Pens vs. P-Bruins will be 7:05 p.m. at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.

