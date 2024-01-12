San Jose Barracuda Add Forward Mitchell Fossier to PTO

January 12, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release







San Jose, CA - TheSan Jose Barracuda(@SJBarracuda),AHL (@TheAHL) affiliate of theSan Jose Sharks(@SanJoseSharks), and General Manager Joe Will announced today that the team has signed forward Mitchell Fossier (Fahss-ee-aye) (@MitchFossier) to a professional tryout agreement (PTO).

Fossier, 27, has skated in 26 games with the ECHL'sAtlanta Gladiators this season, collecting 33 points (10 goals, 23 assists), 12 penalty minutes and a plus-five rating.

In his career, the native of Alpharetta, Georgia, has appeared in 22 games in the AHL with the Rockford IceHogs and Providence Bruins, posting nine points (five goals, four assists) and six penalty minutes. In addition, he has played in 73 games in the ECHL with Maine Mariners and Gladiators, recording 90 points (31 goals, 59 assists), 58 penalty minutes and a plus-eight rating. In 2021-22, he spent the entire season in Slovakia with HC Banska Bystrica, where he collected 27 points (15 goals, 12 assists) and 47 penalty minutes in 38 games.

Prior to turning pro, the six-foot, 187-pounder spent four years at the University of Maine, serving as the team's captain as a senior in 2019-20.

The Barracuda are back in action on Friday, Jan. 12 as they play host to the Bakersfield Condors (Edmonton Oilers). On Friday, the Barracuda are set to become the Tigres Del Mar as they celebrate Latinx and Hispanic heritage for the second of three nights this season.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.