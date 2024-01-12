Askarov Nets Another Shutout
January 12, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Henderson, NV - Yaroslav Askarov stopped all 34 shots thrown his way for his third shutout in his past four starts as the Admirals took a 2-0 win over the Henderson Silver Knights in the first ever meeting between the two clubs.
The win for Askarov was his fifth straight and upped his record to 12-6-1 on the season. The reigning AHL Player of the Week, Askarov hasn't allowed a goal in 11 of the past 12 periods he has played.
Milwaukee has now won four in a row and eight of their past nine games and move into sole possession of first place in the Central Division with 43 points, two ahead of Texas.
The game was scoreless for the first 35 minutes before Liam Foudy's second goal of the season put Milwaukee up 1-0. Foudy held the puck behind the Henderson net and circled wide to his left, shooting from just below the face-off dot and the puck found its way through traffic and past Silver Knights goalie Isaiah Saville.
Jordan Gross pushed the Ads lead to two with a power-play marker just 61 seconds into the third period. Gross took a feed from Marc Del Gaizo at the right point, skated to the top of the circle and fired a wrister past the glove of Saville. It was his third goal of the season and second on the PP.
Askarov and the Admirals defense shut the door from there to earn the victory.
The Admirals and Silver Knights will finish up their two-game set on Saturday afternoon at 3 pm. Milwaukee's next home game is Friday, January 19th at 7 pm against Texas.
