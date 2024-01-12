Griffins Shut Out 2-0 In Central Division Clash With Rockford
January 12, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
Rockford IceHogs' Brandon Baddock and Grand Rapids Griffins' Simon Edvinsson in action
(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo/Griffins)
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The Grand Rapids Griffins could not crack the puzzle of Mitchell Weeks, as he collected his first AHL shutout in a 2-0 victory for the Rockford IceHogs at Van Andel Arena on Friday.
The shutout loss was their fourth of the season, two of which have now come against Rockford. The defeat also tied a season-high home losing streak at two games. In the loss, Sebastian Cossa stopped 32-of-33 shots for a .970 save percentage. The rookie netminder has allowed only one goal in two consecutive starts.
In a scoreless opening frame, Marco Kasper blocked a shot from Brett Seney while inside the crease, which prevented the puck from going into a wide-open net for an IceHogs goal and kept the game knotted at 0-0 at 4:26. Cossa was tested often in the first period, as the Griffins were outshot 22-4. Rockford's 22 first-period attempts tied a season-high for shots allowed in a period.
The IceHogs broke the deadlock in the opening minute of the second period when Mike Hardman rifled the puck into the top of the net from the doorstep 20 seconds into the middle frame.
While Seney skated in on an empty net late in the third period, Grand Rapids was called for hooking, which resulted in an automatic goal for Rockford. The goal sealed a 2-0 defeat for the Griffins.
Notes
- Zach Aston-Reese (1-4--5) and Jonatan Berggren's (1-5--6) points streaks both ended at four games.
- For the first time in 2024, the Griffins did not record a power-play goal, as they went 0-for-4 on the man-advantage. However, Grand Rapids' penalty kill remained strong, successfully killing off five Rockford power plays tonight. The Griffins have not conceded a power-play goal in three of their last four outings.
Box Score
Rockford 0 1 1 - 2
Grand Rapids 0 0 0 - 0
1st Period- No Scoring.Penalties-L'Esperance Gr (hooking), 8:35; Del Mastro Rfd (hooking), 12:53; Strand Rfd (roughing), 13:39; Gettinger Gr (roughing), 13:39; Hanas Gr (slashing), 16:18.
2nd Period-1, Rockford, Hardman 8 (Gust), 0:20. Penalties-Shine Gr (boarding), 1:48; Kasper Gr (hooking), 11:15.
3rd Period-2, Rockford, Seney 9 18:48 (EN). Penalties-Berggren Gr (roughing), 3:02; Strand Rfd (roughing), 5:43; Allan Rfd (hooking), 9:59; Hardman Rfd (tripping), 12:22; Johansson Gr (penalty shot - tripping from behind), 18:48.
Shots on Goal-Rockford 22-6-6-34. Grand Rapids 4-10-8-22.
Power Play Opportunities-Rockford 0 / 5; Grand Rapids 0 / 4.
Goalies-Rockford, Weeks 3-0-0 (22 shots-22 saves). Grand Rapids, Cossa 6-7-3 (33 shots-32 saves).
A-5,288
Three Stars
1. RFD Weeks (W, SO, 22 saves); 2. RFD Hardman (goal); 3. GR Cossa (L, 32 saves)
Record / Next Game
Grand Rapids: 14-15-3-1 (32 pts.) / Sat., Jan. 13 vs. Rockford 7 p.m.
Rockford: 14-14-3-1 (32 pts.) / Sat., Jan. 13 at Grand Rapids 6 p.m. CST
