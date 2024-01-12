Belleville Sens' Win Streak Ends at Seven After Penalty-Filled Affair in Toronto
January 12, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release
BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators seven-game win streak came to an end on Friday, as they fell 8-0 in a penalty-filled affair with the Toronto Marlies, at Coca-Cola Coliseum.
Like Wednesday's game, there was no score through the first 20 minutes, though Kevin Mandolese was busy. He turned away 13 shots in the frame, while Belleville put nine on Dennis Hildeby at the other end.
Toronto got on a roll in the second, starting at 2:49 when a seeing-eye wrist shot from Marshall Rifai found the back of the net. The Marlies would follow that up with goals from Dylan Gambrell at the 11-minute mark on the power play, and then Josiah Slavin about six minutes later, to put the Sens down 3-0 after two periods.
The Marlies would add five more in the third, four of them by Ryan Tverberg and one from Max Ellis.
The two teams will play round seven of the AHL's Battle of Ontario on Sunday afternoon at CAA Arena.
Fast Facts:
This is just the first time this season the Senators have failed to score a goal.
The Senators were 0/4 on the power play and 6/10 on the penalty kill
Belleville set a new franchise record for penalty minutes in a game with 101 on 22 infractions.
Belleville all-star selections Max Guenette and Angus Crookshank each had three shots on net.
Sound Bytes:
Belleville Sens Head Coach Dave Bell on regrouping ahead of a rematch with the Marlies on Sunday:
"You don't ignore it, but you go back and make sure you remember how you won seven in a row. If you lose 2-1, or 8-0 it's still a loss. So, we turn the page, get better tomorrow and look forward to Sunday."
Full media availabilities are below.
Next Up:
Sunday January 14, 2024 vs Toronto Marlies (Toronto Maple Leafs) - 2:00 p.m. ET (Sunday Fun Day)
Wednesday January 17, 2024 @ Utica Comets (New Jersey Devils) - 7:00 p..m. ET
Friday January 19, 2024 @ Laval Rocket (Montreal Canadiens) - 7:00 p.m. ET
Saturday January 20, 2024 vs Laval Rocket (Montreal Canadiens) - 7:00 p.m. ET (Bell Let's Talk Night)
Belleville Senators battle the Toronto Marlies
