Belleville Sens' Win Streak Ends at Seven After Penalty-Filled Affair in Toronto

January 12, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release









Belleville Senators battle the Toronto Marlies

(Belleville Senators, Credit: Manitoba Moose) Belleville Senators battle the Toronto Marlies(Belleville Senators, Credit: Manitoba Moose)

BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators seven-game win streak came to an end on Friday, as they fell 8-0 in a penalty-filled affair with the Toronto Marlies, at Coca-Cola Coliseum.

Like Wednesday's game, there was no score through the first 20 minutes, though Kevin Mandolese was busy. He turned away 13 shots in the frame, while Belleville put nine on Dennis Hildeby at the other end.

Toronto got on a roll in the second, starting at 2:49 when a seeing-eye wrist shot from Marshall Rifai found the back of the net. The Marlies would follow that up with goals from Dylan Gambrell at the 11-minute mark on the power play, and then Josiah Slavin about six minutes later, to put the Sens down 3-0 after two periods.

The Marlies would add five more in the third, four of them by Ryan Tverberg and one from Max Ellis.

The two teams will play round seven of the AHL's Battle of Ontario on Sunday afternoon at CAA Arena.

Fast Facts:

This is just the first time this season the Senators have failed to score a goal.

The Senators were 0/4 on the power play and 6/10 on the penalty kill

Belleville set a new franchise record for penalty minutes in a game with 101 on 22 infractions.

Belleville all-star selections Max Guenette and Angus Crookshank each had three shots on net.

Sound Bytes:

Belleville Sens Head Coach Dave Bell on regrouping ahead of a rematch with the Marlies on Sunday:

"You don't ignore it, but you go back and make sure you remember how you won seven in a row. If you lose 2-1, or 8-0 it's still a loss. So, we turn the page, get better tomorrow and look forward to Sunday."

Full media availabilities are below.

Next Up:

Sunday January 14, 2024 vs Toronto Marlies (Toronto Maple Leafs) - 2:00 p.m. ET (Sunday Fun Day)

Wednesday January 17, 2024 @ Utica Comets (New Jersey Devils) - 7:00 p..m. ET

Friday January 19, 2024 @ Laval Rocket (Montreal Canadiens) - 7:00 p.m. ET

Saturday January 20, 2024 vs Laval Rocket (Montreal Canadiens) - 7:00 p.m. ET (Bell Let's Talk Night)

Ticket Info:

Tickets for all Belleville Sens home games for the remainder of the 2023-24 season are now on sale online, via Ticketmaster or the Belleville Sens Ticket Hub, by visiting the Belleville Sens Box Office at the Quinte Sports & Wellness Centre, or by emailing tickets@bellevillesens.com. Box Office hours are available.

Fans can also click the following links for more information on season seat memberships, flex packs, group experiences or Business Elite memberships, or send an email to tickets@bellevillesens.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.