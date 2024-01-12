Jakub Dobes Makes 29 Stops in Laval Home Victory

January 12, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release







The Manitoba Moose (12-19-0-0) took on the the North Division's Laval Rocket (14-14-4-2) on Friday night at Place Bell for the first of two straight contests. Manitoba was coming off a 4-0 defeat against Belleville on Wednesday night.

Laval opened the scoring 4:08 into the first period with a goal from Logan Mailloux. Lias Andersson made the pass to the blue line, where Mailloux grabbed the puck and threw it past a partially screened Oskari Salminen. The Rocket extended the lead one minute later with a goal from Jan Mysak. William Trudeau launched the disc and Mysak redirected the low shot into the back of the net. Laval added a third goal in the frame with a power play tally from Emil Heineman. Arber Xhekaj showed patience at the blue line and found Heineman at the right side for a one-timer to the back of the net. The period ended with Salminen heading to the dressing room with 10 saves, while Laval's Jakub Dobes finished the frame with 12 stops of his own.

The Moose got on the board midway through the second with a power play goal from C.J. Suess. The forward crashed the net and went hunting for a rebound in traffic. Dobes had his pads down, but Suess put the pressure on and poked the puck free and tucked it into the back of the net. Manitoba pulled within a goal off a power play tally from Brad Lambert. The centre raced into the zone, put on a burst of speed and sniped the puck up and over the shoulder of Dobes. Laval restored the two-goal edge 20 seconds later with a goal from Lias Andersson, as he beat his man in front and lifted the puck up and under the bar. The Moose were outshot by a count of 15-9 in the middle frame and trailed 4-2 heading into the final period of play.

Laval scored with 6:15 left in the third off the rush from Philippe Maillet. The trailing forward received the pass and ripped it past Salminen from the high slot. The Maillet tally left the count at 5-2 in favour of the home side. Salminen was hit with the road loss and ended with 31 stops, while Dobes captured the home victory and made 29 total.

Quotable

Moose Forward C.J. Suess (Click for full interview)

"We kinda got off to a slow start and they put a couple quick ones on us. Then, I thought that we battled back and started playing real well and got two on the board. At that point, I think it's just timely mistakes and kinda not getting the puck deeper or being ready to go right off the drop."

Statbook

Brad Lambert scored his team-leading 12th of the season

Lambert led the squad with six shots on goal

Kyle Capobianco's 17th assist paces all Moose skaters

What's Next?

The Moose end the road trip with a rematch against the Laval Rocket at Place Bell on Saturday, Jan. 13. Puck drop is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET.

You can catch the game on CJOB.com/sports the Winnipeg Jets App or AHLTV.

Tickets to all upcoming Moose home games are available at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.

Prepared by Anthony Fusco

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.