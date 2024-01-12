Monsters Fall Short in 5-4 Loss to Comets

January 12, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release







UTICA, NY - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Utica Comets 5-4 on Friday night at Adirondack Bank Center. With the loss, the Monsters are now 23-10-1-0 and are currently in first place in the AHL's North Division standings.

Utica took control of the opening frame with goals from Jace Isley at 3:00, Brian Halonen on the power play at 6:40 and Chase Stillman at 10:37 bringing the score to 3-0 Comets after the first. Cleveland dominated the second period with goals from Jake Gaudet at 6:54 off a feed from Marcus Bjork, followed by Owen Sillinger's one-timer assisted by Samuel Knazko pushing the score to 3-2 Utica after 40 minutes. James Malatesta scored the first goal in the final frame at 12:42 with helpers from Cameron Butler and Gaudet but was quickly answered by Utica's Graeme Clarke at 13:26. Hunter McKown notched a late power-play goal at 17:50 off feeds from Bjork and Mikael Pyyhtia but Utica's Justin Dowling responded at 19:32 resulting in the final score of 5-4 Utica.

Cleveland's Jet Greaves made 22 saves in defeat while Utica's Akira Schmid stopped 32 shots for the win.

The Monsters head to Syracuse to face the Crunch on Saturday, January 13, at 7:00 p.m. at the Upstate Medical University Arena. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on X, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final CLE 0 2 2 0 - 4 UTC 3 0 2 0 - 5

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM CLE 36 1/2 1/2 19 min / 3 inf UTC 27 1/2 1/2 4 min / 2 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record CLE Greaves L 22 5 17-5-0 UTC Schmid W 32 4 1-1-3 Cleveland Record: 23-10-1-0, 1st North Division Utica Record: 12-13-3-3, 7th North Division

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.