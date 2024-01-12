P-Bruins Complete Late Comeback, Top Penguins in Overtime
January 12, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release
Providence, RI - Trailing 2-0 with just over seven minutes left in the third period, the Providence Bruins scored three straight goals to defeat the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins 3-2 in overtime on Friday night at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Defenseman Ian Mitchell netted the overtime goal 1:13 into the extra frame. Anthony Richard recorded two assists in the win.
How It Happened
Vinnie Hinostroza pulled the puck off the left side wall and circled back into the slot, before firing a snap shot that deflected off Sam Poulin above the crease and into the back of the net, giving the Penguins a 1-0 lead with 2:58 remaining in the first period.
Ty Smith's wrist shot from the point snuck through traffic in front and into the upper-right corner of the net, extending the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton lead to 2-0 with 7:27 left in the second frame.
Reilly Walsh collected a pass from Michael Callahan at the point, made a move around a defender, skated down to the slot and snapped a shot past the glove of the goaltender, cutting the Penguins' lead to 2-1 with 7:09 to play in the third period. Richard was credited with a secondary assist.
With 1:25 remaining in the third period, Justin Brazeau deflected in a Dan Renouf slap shot from the point, tying the game at 2-2. Richard received an assist as well.
1:13 into overtime, Patrick Brown dropped a pass to a cutting Mitchell across the blueline, who walked it down into the slot and wristed a shot past the blocker of the goaltender, giving the P-Bruins the win. Fabian Lysell received an assist as well.
Stats
Mitchell has game-winning goals in two straight games.
Lysell has points in seven straight games with ten total in that span.
Richard is riding a four-game point streak with nine total.
Goaltender Michael DiPietro stopped 22 of the 24 shots he faced. The P-Bruins totaled 40 shots.
The Providence power play went 0-for-4, and the penalty kill was 2-for-2.
Up Next
The Providence Bruins travel to the Hartford Wolf Pack on Saturday, January 13 at the XL Center. Puck drop is set for 7:30 P.M.
