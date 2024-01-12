Dennis Hildeby and Alex Steeves Named to AHL All-Star Classic

January 12, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release







The American Hockey League announced today the roster for the 2024 AHL All-Star Classic, taking place February 4-5 in San Jose, California. Goaltender Dennis Hildeby and forward Alex Steeves have been selected to represent Toronto with the North Division.

Hildeby, 22, is 7-5-3 this season with a 2.20 goals against average and a 0.919 save percentage. Amongst rookie AHL goaltenders, he is third overall in both goals against average and save percentage. The Jarfalla, Sweden native recorded consecutive shutouts in November. He was selected by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the fourth round (122nd overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft.

Steeves, 24, leads all Marlies in points (12-15-27) through 26 games this season. The Bedford, New Hampshire native set a franchise record for consecutive games (16)with a point from October 22 to December 20. Through three seasons with the Marlies, Steeves has registered 124 points (54 goals, 70 assists) in 149 games. He also has appeared in six games with the Maple Leafs, picking up one assist. He signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Maple Leafs on March 28,2021.

The Toronto Marlies are the primary development program for the Toronto Maple Leafs. Since 2005, 148players have appeared in regular season games at both the NHL and AHL levels. The current Maple Leafs roster features 11 players who have dressed for both the Maple Leafs and Marlies - Simon Benoit, Pontus Holmberg, Dennis Hildeby, Martin Jones, William Lagesson, Timothy Liljegren, Bobby McMann, William Nylander, Morgan Rielly, Nicholas Robertson and Joseph Woll.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.