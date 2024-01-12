Game Preview: Condors at San Jose, 7 p.m.

January 12, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release







BAKERSFIELD (13-10-3, 29pts) @ SAN JOSE (11-16-5, 27pts)

The Condors open a home-and-home with San Jose, unbeaten in seven games

PUCK DROP: 7 p.m.

GOLDEN TICKET RAFFLE: The Golden Ticket raffle is ongoing for the #11 James Hamblin Condors Fighting Cancer jersey. Only a few tickets remain of the 100 sold for $30 each. There is no limit on how many tickets can be purchased and you do not need to be present at tomorrow's game to win. Click here to purchase your raffle tickets.

BROADCAST

AM 800 Fox Sports Radio

iHeartRadio App

AHLTV.com

Vote for the PCL Hardest Worker of the Game via the Condors mobile app, available wherever you download your apps!

GAME PREVIEW presented by Rodriguez & Associates

The Condors are unbeaten in seven games (5-0-2), but have not played since January 3.

LOOKING BACK

Bakersfield had two games in San Diego postponed due to a water main break at Pechanga Arena, giving the Condors nine days between games. Their last outing came on January 3, a 6-5 shootout win over Abbotsford.

DOUBLE TAKE

After collecting 12 of a possible 14 points over seven games, the Condors are sixth in the Pacific Division in points percentage (.558) and eighth in the Western Conference. The team has between five and nine games in hand on everyone in the division.

100 DAYS LEFT

There are 100 days left in the season and the Condors will play a league-high 46 games over that stretch, which concludes on Saturday, April 20.

HOLLYWOOD

Dylan Holloway is expected to make his return tonight after suffering an injury on November 13 with Edmonton. He has 32 points (15g-17a) in 45 career AHL games.

FRYING THE FISH

It has been a series historically dominated by the Condors, who are 23-14-1 in their last 38 against the Barracuda.

SAVVY FINISHING

Carter Savoie has points in three straight and six points (1g-5a) over his last eight games.

OUR ALL STAR

Raphael Lavoie will represent the Condors at the 2024 AHL All-Star Classic in San Jose in a couple weeks. He leads the team with 10 goals and has four points (1g-3a) in his last two games.

THAT'S WHAT IT SAID IN THE PROGRAM, JIM

Brad Malone moves into second in the Condors AHL era for games played with his 291st game as a Condor tonight. He is six away from matching Josh Currie's 297. Seth Griffith is three points from tying Currie for the team's AHL scoring lead with 188 points.

THREE IS THE NUMBER

The Condors are 11-1-3 when scoring at least three goals this season.

KILLING IT

Bakersfield's penalty kill is up to 15th in the league at 81.7% and has killed off 25 of 28 power plays since December 16. The power play has converted on 4/15 over the last three games.

ON THE OTHER SIDE

San Jose fell 4-1 to Ontario on Tuesday. D-man Leon Gawanke paces the Barracuda with two goals against the Condors this season.

UP NEXT

The Condors host San Jose for Condors Fighting Cancer Night tomorrow at 7 p.m. The team will wear specialty jerseys which will be available online for auction with five jerseys being auctioned post-game. Proceeds from the live auction benefit five local pediatric cancer warriors.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.