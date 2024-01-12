Wranglers Fall to Reign
January 12, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Calgary Wranglers News Release
Power outage.
The Wranglers were blanked on the powerplay on Friday night, falling 2-1 to the Ontario Reign at the Scotiabank Saddledome, bringing their three-game winning streak to an end in the process.
Clark Bishop scored the lone goal for Calgary, his eighth of the season, assisted by Mitch McLain and Matt Coronato.
Dustin Wolf (16-6-1-4) got the start between the pipes for the Wranglers, turning aside 22 of 24 shots he faced.
Ontario took the lead at 6:54 of the first period when Akil Thomas sent a fluttering shot on net that squeezed through Wolf.
1-0 Reign.
Calgary notched the equalizer late in the frame at 17:09, as McLain chipped a pass from behind the net to Bishop out front who one-timed the puck past Reign netminder, Jacob Ingham.
1-1 at the break.
The Wranglers had their chances on the powerplay in the second period, but couldn't convert, going 0-for-4 in the frame.
However, the Reign were able to capitalize on their man-advantage, taking the lead in the dying seconds of the period.
At 19:57, Thomas sent a shot just inside the post for his second goal of the game to put the Reign ahead.
2-1 after 40 minutes.
Calgary outshot Ontario 15-5 in the third period, but couldn't find an answer for Ingham, who shut the door to preserve the Reign victory.
2-1 final.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 12, 2024
- Askarov Nets Another Shutout - Milwaukee Admirals
- Wranglers Fall to Reign - Calgary Wranglers
- Griffins Shut Out 2-0 In Central Division Clash With Rockford - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Appert Reaches Milestone Win as Amerks Outlast Checkers, 3-2 - Rochester Americans
- Phantoms Pounce Past Wolf Pack 4-1 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Belleville Sens' Win Streak Ends at Seven After Penalty-Filled Affair in Toronto - Belleville Senators
- Wolf Pack Drop Road Trip Finale 4-1 to Phantoms - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Jakub Dobes Makes 29 Stops in Laval Home Victory - Manitoba Moose
- Monsters Fall Short in 5-4 Loss to Comets - Cleveland Monsters
- Penguins Lose to Bruins in Overtime, 3-2 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Weeks Blanks Griffins 2-0 in First Professional Shutout - Rockford IceHogs
- Subban Superb & Gaudette Tallies Hat Trick in Win at Syracuse - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Rochester Tops Checkers 3-2 in Outdoor Classic Warmup - Charlotte Checkers
- P-Bruins Complete Late Comeback, Top Penguins in Overtime - Providence Bruins
- Crunch Downed by Thunderbirds, 4-2 - Syracuse Crunch
- Dowling's Heroics Late Leads Comets Over Monsters, Win 5-4 - Utica Comets
- Rangers Recall Forward Anton Blidh from Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Morning Skate Report: January 12, 2024 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Game Notes - ONT vs CGY - 01.12.2024 - Calgary Wranglers
- Blues Loan F Jakub Vrana to T-Birds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Texas Stars Release Goaltender Jared Moe from Professional Tryout - Texas Stars
- Dennis Hildeby and Alex Steeves Named to AHL All-Star Classic - Toronto Marlies
- San Jose Barracuda Add Forward Mitchell Fossier to PTO - San Jose Barracuda
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Defenseman Max Crozier from Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Millman to Reading Royals - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Wolf Pack Conclude Road Trip in Allentown - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild at San Diego Gulls - Iowa Wild
- Game Preview: Condors at San Jose, 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- IceHogs Head to Michigan for Friday Night Match vs. Griffins - Rockford IceHogs
- Providence Bruins Recall Kyle Keyser, Ryan Mast, and Adam Mechura from Maine Mariners - Providence Bruins
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Calgary Wranglers Stories
- Wranglers Fall to Reign
- Game Notes - ONT vs CGY - 01.12.2024
- Wranglers Win Third Straight
- Game Notes - ONT vs CGY
- Wolf, Coronato Named to 2024 AHL All-Star Roster