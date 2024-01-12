Wranglers Fall to Reign

Power outage.

The Wranglers were blanked on the powerplay on Friday night, falling 2-1 to the Ontario Reign at the Scotiabank Saddledome, bringing their three-game winning streak to an end in the process.

Clark Bishop scored the lone goal for Calgary, his eighth of the season, assisted by Mitch McLain and Matt Coronato.

Dustin Wolf (16-6-1-4) got the start between the pipes for the Wranglers, turning aside 22 of 24 shots he faced.

Ontario took the lead at 6:54 of the first period when Akil Thomas sent a fluttering shot on net that squeezed through Wolf.

1-0 Reign.

Calgary notched the equalizer late in the frame at 17:09, as McLain chipped a pass from behind the net to Bishop out front who one-timed the puck past Reign netminder, Jacob Ingham.

1-1 at the break.

The Wranglers had their chances on the powerplay in the second period, but couldn't convert, going 0-for-4 in the frame.

However, the Reign were able to capitalize on their man-advantage, taking the lead in the dying seconds of the period.

At 19:57, Thomas sent a shot just inside the post for his second goal of the game to put the Reign ahead.

2-1 after 40 minutes.

Calgary outshot Ontario 15-5 in the third period, but couldn't find an answer for Ingham, who shut the door to preserve the Reign victory.

2-1 final.

