Millman to Reading Royals
January 12, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release
Allentown, PA - The Philadelphia Flyers have reassigned defenseman Mason Millman to the Reading Royals of the ECHL from the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.
Millman, 22, is a 6'1â³ left-handed shot defenseman from London, Ontario who was a fourth-round pick of the Flyers in 2019. He has played in nine games with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms this season recording four assists.
He has also played in 14 games with Reading this year scoring one goal. Last year with Reading, Millman had 8-37-45 in 63 games to lead Reading blueliners in scoring. In his career, Millman has played in 35 games with the Phantoms scoring 0-8-8 as well as 113 games with Reading scoring 17-54-71.
The Phantoms return to PPL Center this weekend taking on the Hartford Wolf Pack and Hershey Bears on Friday and Saturday. 2-for-24 ticket specials to Ring in 2024 are available for both games.
UPCOMING
Friday, January 12 (7:05) - Hartford Wolf Pack at Lehigh Valley Phantoms
Saturday, January 13 (7:05) - Hershey Bears at Lehigh Valley Phantoms - Valley Youth House Night presented by Air Products
Wednesday, January 17 (7:05) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms at Rochester Americans
Friday, January 19 (7:00) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms at Cleveland Monsters
Saturday, January 20 (7:00) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms at Cleveland Monsters
Images from this story
|
Lehigh Valley Phantoms defenseman Mason Millman
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 12, 2024
- Millman to Reading Royals - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Wolf Pack Conclude Road Trip in Allentown - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild at San Diego Gulls - Iowa Wild
- Game Preview: Condors at San Jose, 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- IceHogs Head to Michigan for Friday Night Match vs. Griffins - Rockford IceHogs
- Providence Bruins Recall Kyle Keyser, Ryan Mast, and Adam Mechura from Maine Mariners - Providence Bruins
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Lehigh Valley Phantoms Stories
- Millman to Reading Royals
- Tuomaala Named to AHL All-Star Classsic
- Phantoms Power Play Presented by Provident Bank
- Millman Rejoins Phantoms
- Hard-Earned Standings Point at Hershey