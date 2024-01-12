Wolf Pack Conclude Road Trip in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, PA - The Hartford Wolf Pack conclude their four-game road trip tonight in Allentown as they visit the Lehigh Valley Phantoms at the PPL Center. This is the first of a back-to-back set for the Wolf Pack, who will return to the XL Center on Saturday night.

The puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. and coverage is available on AHLTV and Mixlr.

Tale of The Tape:

This is the sixth and final meeting between the Wolf Pack and Phantoms this season. It is the third of three meetings in Allentown, where both teams have found victory. The Wolf Pack have won four of the first five matchups this season and have points in all five games (4-0-1-0).

Most recently, the Wolf Pack swept a back-to-back set between the foes at the XL Center on December 1st and 2nd. Hartford opened the weekend with a 7-3 victory on December 1st, then stormed back to win 5-4 in overtime on December 2nd.

Wade Allison and Helge Grans scored in the opening frame to give the Phantoms a 2-0 lead through 20 minutes of play. Brennan Othmann tied the game 1:13 into the middle stanza, sending the teddies flying on 'Teddy Bear Toss Night' in Hartford. 24 seconds later, Matt Rempe tied the game with his third goal of the season at 1:37.

Karl Henriksson gave the Wolf Pack the lead at 16:52, scoring his third goal of the season. Brett Berard then buried a rebound 5:29 into the third period, putting the Pack ahead by a pair of goals.

The Phantoms didn't relent, however, scoring twice to force an eventual overtime period. Jordy Bellerive's first goal of the season at 6:02 got the Phantoms within one, then Garrett Wilson's redirection from the slot tied the tilt at 16:01.

Othmann ended the proceedings 3:52 into overtime, firing home his first career overtime game-winning goal to cap Hartford's comeback.

The Phantoms picked up their only victory in the season series thus far on November 3rd, winning 5-4 in overtime. Samu Tuomaala potted the overtime winner that night at the PPL Center.

The Wolf Pack claimed a 4-1 victory in Allentown on October 29th.

Wolf Pack Outlook:

The Wolf Pack saw their three-game winning streak snapped on Sunday afternoon by the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins by a final score of 2-1. The loss wrapped up a stretch of three road games in four days in which the club posted a 2-1-0-0 record.

Sam Poulin opened the scoring 7:27 into the game, jamming home a rebound for his fifth goal of the season. Colin White forced a turnover in the neutral zone, then forced his way to the slot where he fired a shot on goal. Dylan Garand made the initial save, but Poulin located the rebound to give the Penguins a lead they never lost.

Jonathan Gruden made it a 2-0 game 11:44 into the second period, scoring the Penguins' second shorthanded goal against the Wolf Pack this season. Gruden entered the offensive zone on a two-on-one, electing to shoot from the right-wing circle.

Brandon Scanlin got Hartford on the board 7:58 into the third period, blasting home a shot from the point, but it would not be enough on this night. Joel Blomqvist slammed the door shut, making 12 saves in the third period to preserve the victory.

Alex Belzile and Jonny Brodzinski, on recall with the parent New York Rangers (NHL), lead the Wolf Pack in goals with eleven each. Belzile leads the team in points with 28 (11 g, 17 a), while Mac Hollowell leads the team in assists with 25.

On Wednesday, the Rangers recalled defenseman Matthew Robertson from the Wolf Pack.

Phantoms Outlook:

The Phantoms dropped an overtime decision to the Hershey Bears on Sunday afternoon at the Giant Center, their third loss in their last four games.

Bogdan Trineyev opened the scoring 4:15 into the second period, summoning 74,599 stuffed animals onto the ice. Following the lengthy delay, the Phantoms stunned the crowd with two quick goals to take a 2-1 lead.

Bellerive potted his third goal of the season at 15:45 to tie the game, quieting the crowd of 10,765. Less than two minutes later, at 17:34, Adam Brooks found the back of the net for the first time this season to give the Phantoms a lead.

Mike Sgarbossa drew the Bears even late in regulation, scoring his seventh goal of the season at 14:40 to tie the tilt and send it to overtime.

2:04 into the extra session, Alex Limoges buried his tenth goal of the season to complete the comeback for the Bears.

Olle Lycksell leads the Phantoms in goals with 12, while Cooper Marody leads the team in points with 30 (9 g, 21 a). Marody's 21 assists lead the team in that category.

Game Information:

WATCH: AHLTV

LISTEN: Mixlr

Play-by-play voice of the Wolf Pack Alex Thomas will have 'Wolf Pack Pregame' starting live at 6:50 p.m. on both AHLTV and Mixlr.

The Pack is back at the XL Center tomorrow night when they host the Providence Bruins! The game is the club's first home game of 2024. The puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m. and tickets are available at www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

