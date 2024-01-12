Rangers Recall Forward Anton Blidh from Wolf Pack

HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the club has recalled forward Anton Blidh from the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack.

Blidh, 28, has scored nine points (4 g, 5 a) in 29 games with the Wolf Pack this season.

The native of Mölnlycke, SWE, is in his second season with the Wolf Pack. He was acquired by the Rangers via trade from the Colorado Avalanche on March 3rd, 2023. Since then, Blidh has skated in 46 regular season contests with the Wolf Pack, scoring 20 points (11 g, 9 a). He has also dressed in nine Calder Cup Playoff games, recording seven points (2 g, 5 a).

Blidh has appeared in 360 career AHL contests with the Wolf Pack, Colorado Eagles, and Providence Bruins, scoring 120 points (63 g, 57 a). He has also played in 84 career NHL games with the Avalanche and Boston Bruins, tallying 12 points (4 g, 8 a).

He was selected in the sixth round, 180th overall, of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft by the Bruins.

The Pack is back at the XL Center tomorrow night when they host the Providence Bruins! The game is the club's first home game of 2024. The puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m. and tickets are available at www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

