Game Notes - ONT vs CGY - 01.12.2024

The Wranglers wrap up their eight-game homestand tonight when they host the Ontario Reign at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Calgary edged out a 3-2 win against Ontario on Thursday night and currently leads the AHL Western Conference and the Pacific Division with 47 points and a 22-9-3-0 record, while Ontario sits five points back (T-2nd) with 42 points and a 19-11-3-1 record.

Puck drop: 7pm MST.

WRANGLERS UPCOMING SCHEDULE:

DATE TIME (MST) OPPONENT VENUE

Jan. 19, 2024 8:00pm @ Coachella Valley Acrisure Arena

Jan. 20, 2024 8:00pm @ Coachella Valley Mechanics Bank Arena

Head-2-Head:

The Wranglers and Reign have seen each other three times this season, with the Wranglers leading the season series 2-1.

Calgary picked up a 3-2 win on Thursday night, after the game-winner was scored off the stick of local kid Mark Rassell late in the third period.

Rory Kerins added an assist on Thursday night to go along with a goal, an assist, and the shootout winner he scored against the Reign on Nov.17.

WRANGLERS PLAYER TO WATCH: Oliver Kylington

Keep your eye on Oliver Kylington tonight.

Kylington made his debut with the Wranglers on Thursday night against the Reign in his first game since May of 2022.

He averaged over 18 minutes of ice time, paired alongside Colton Poolman on the blueline.

ONE TIMERS:

Dustin Wolf (16-5-1-4) made 25 saves against the Reign on Thursday for his 16th win of the season.

Lucas Ciona notched his second goal of the season on Thursday night.

Mark Rassell scored the game-winning goal against the Reign; his second tally since joining the Wranglers on a PTO.

Jakob Pelletier and Kevin Rooney joined the Wranglers for practice this week as they continue to work their way back from injury.

Wolf and Matt Coronato were recently named to the 2024 AHL All-Star Classic roster.

