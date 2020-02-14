Taylor Completes K-Wings Dramatic Comeback in Overtime

KALAMAZOO, MI - Trailing 3-1 in the third period, the Kalamazoo Wings (19-22-6-1) rallied to tie the game and Justin Taylor played the role of hero in overtime in a 4-3 comeback win over the Toledo Walleye (28-13-4-1) on Pink Ice Night in front of 4,740 fans Friday at Wings Event Center.

The K-Wings gave the hometown fans an early reason to cheer, when Eric Kattelus blasted a shot from the left point through a screen on Kalamazoo's first power play 5:26 into the game for his first of two goals. Toledo held a shots advantage of 13-8 through 20 minutes, but Jake Kielly stopped all 13 including several on the two Walleye power plays to keep the K-Wings in front 1-0.

Kielly stopped a second period breakaway attempt from Toledo's Alex Kromm, but the Gregor MacLeod stuffed home the rebound to tie the game at 1-1. The Walleye took their first lead on a power play, when T.J. Hensick ripped a shot into the net from the right circle less than two minutes after Toledo's first goal.

Hensick scored his second of the game during a 4-on-4 situation 3:20 into the third period to make it 3-1 for the Walleye. A little over two minutes later, rookie defenseman Josh Teves threw a shot into traffic that beat goaltender Billy Christopoulos to bring Kalamazoo back to within one. The K-Wings power play then went to work with just under nine minutes to play, as Kattelus lifted a backhander into the net during a goalmouth scramble to even the score at 3-3.

2:23 into overtime, Taylor raced into the Toledo zone on the left wing, passing the lone Walleye defenseman before sliding a backhander through Christopoulos' legs to complete the 4-3 comeback win. The goal was Taylor's third overtime winner of the season.

