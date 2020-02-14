Forward Luke Nogard Returns

Duluth, GA - Atlanta welcomes the return of forward Luke Nogard. With just 24 games to go in the regular season and the Gladiators pushing for a playoff spot, they add a nice piece back to their lineup.

"I'm excited to be back! It's a great group here in Atlanta and I look forward to helping the team get into the playoff and make a postseason run," said Luke Nogard.

Nogard, a 27-year-old left-handed forward, is a native of Mississauga, Ontario. Luke began the season with Atlanta and left just weeks before the new year, to play for Lausitzer Füchse in Germany. He played in 20 games with the Glads this season and had 14 points (8g, 6a). While in Germany, he played in eight games and had three points (2g, 1a).

Luke, went to the University of Nebraska-Omaha, where he was a college teammate of current Gladiators defenseman Joel Messner and forward Avery Peterson, as well as Jake Randolph who also spent some time this season with Atlanta. In four years with the Mavericks, Nogard played in 114 games and put up 23 points (10g, 13a).

After his senior year, he finished the season in the ECHL, playing in four games with the Toledo Walleye. Last year, he played the whole season in the ECHL with division rival Norfolk, getting into 65 games with the Admirals and totaled 38 points (16g, 22a).

