Game Preview: Solar Bears vs. Admirals

February 14, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release





WHO: Orlando Solar Bears vs. Norfolk Admirals

VENUE: Jewett Orthopaedic Rink at Amway Center, Orlando, Fla.

DATE: Friday, Feb. 14 at 7 p.m.

WATCH: ECHL.TV & Facebook (ECHL Showcase Game)

LISTEN: OSB Radio via Mixlr and TuneIn

PROMOTIONS:

Heart Health Awareness Night, presented by AdventHealth - The first 3,000 fans in attendance will receive a commemorative puck, courtesy of AdventHealth, the official healthcare provider for your Orlando Solar Bears.

Purchase tickets for Friday, Feb. 14 vs. Norfolk Admirals

TONIGHT: The Orlando Solar Bears (21-21-5-1) face the Norfolk Admirals (12-32-5-0) in the fifth of eight meetings this season. One team will have an opportunity to break out of their funk tonight, a the Solar Bears have dropped three straight home matches, while the Admirals are in the midst of an 11-game tailspin, going 1-9-1-0 dating back to Jan. 15. Norfolk has also lost its last four games in regulation, outscored by a 28-5 margin.

OLSON CLOSING IN ON SINGLE-SEASON SHORTHANDED MARK: Trevor Olson tallied his third shorthanded goal of the season on Sunday, moving him into a tie with five other players in prior seasons for the second-most shorthanded goals scored by a Solar Bears player in a season. His next shorthanded marker will tie Mathieu Foget's club record of four set during the 2018-19 campaign, and will give him six in his Solar Bears career, another franchise record.

RACE TO THE TOP: Olson and Chris LeBlanc are currently in a race after entering the franchise's Top 10 leaderboard for goals on Sunday. Both LeBlanc and Olson have 32 goals in their careers with Orlando, tied with 2013-14 ECHL MVP Mickey Lang for ninth on the franchise list. Their next goals will tie them for eighth with Eric Baier and C.J. Severyn, and should they score six additional goals down the stretch it will be enough to give LeBlanc and/or Olson possession of third on the franchise list, passing Brett Findlay (38).

BRODZINSKI MAKES RETURN: Defenseman Michael Brodzinski was activated off the team's reserve list on Wednesday, and the blueliner will dress tonight after missing the past four games after sustaining an injury in Orlando's 5-2 win at Wheeling on Feb. 1. Brodzinski has been instrumental in the on-ice success of the Solar Bears this season; the team is 10-6-1-0 when he records a point and 5-0-0-0 when Brodzinski enjoys a multi-point performance.

SOLAR BEARS TO PLAY FIRST GAME UNDER NEW VIDEO REPLAY RULE: Tonight's game marks the first match since the ECHL adopted an addendum effective Feb. 10 that adds goaltender interference to the list of circumstances which are eligible for video replay review, at the discretion of the game's referee.

SCOUTING THE OPPONENT: Alex Rodriguez is tied for the Admirals team lead in goal-scoring against the Solar Bears with two goals. He also has recorded two points (1g-1a) over his last two games for Norfolk. Rodriguez leads the active roster in head-to-head plus-minus against Orlando with a +2 rating.

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears host the Norfolk Admirals on Saturday, Feb. 15 at 7 p.m. for Military Appreciation Night, presented by Hunter Vision. Saturday's game will also air LIVE on WKMG-TV News 6.

ECHL Stories from February 14, 2020

