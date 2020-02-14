John McCarron Signs PTO with AHL's Stockton Heat
February 14, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release
ESTERO, Fla. - The American Hockey League's Stockton Heat signed on Friday Florida Everblades captain John McCarron to a professional tryout (PTO) contract.
McCarron, 27, is in his fourth season with the Everblades and fifth year as a pro and ranks fifth all-time in franchise history in goals (91), assists (125) and points (216).
A native of Macomb, Michigan, McCarron is serving as the 'Blades captain for the second straight season and has played in 46 games this year. He leads the team in assists with 28 and is third in scoring with 40 points. McCarron, who was selected by the Edmonton Oilers in the sixth round, 153rd overall, in the 2012 NHL Draft, has tabbed multiple points in seven contests this year.
Measuring 6 feet 3 inches and weighing 220 pounds, McCarron just hit the 300-game milestone for his pro career in Florida's game on Tuesday against the Atlanta Gladiators. He has tabbed 247 career points (105g, 142a) in 271 career ECHL contests since debuting with the Wheeling Nailers in the 2015-16 season.
Prior to turning pro, McCarron played four seasons at Cornell University from 2011-15. He captained the Big Red as both a junior and senior and notched 74 career points (24g, 50a) with the program in 131 games.
Florida opens a two-game home series against the Atlanta Gladiators on Friday. Faceoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET at Hertz Arena.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 14, 2020
- John McCarron Signs PTO with AHL's Stockton Heat - Florida Everblades
- Royals Add Beer Fest to Fri., February 21 Game - Reading Royals
- Game Notes: vs Allen - Rapid City Rush
- Mariners Celebrate 40th Anniversary of 'Miracle on Ice' February 23 - Maine Mariners
- Komets Host Indy Tonight - Fort Wayne Komets
- Cyclones Game Preview: vs. Wheeling Nailers - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits at IceMen, February 14, 2020 - Jacksonville IceMen
- Road Trip Continues Tonight in Rapid City - Allen Americans
- Grizzlies Preview: Utah at Kansas City. February 14, 2020 - Utah Grizzlies
- Preview: Royals Lead Beast by 2 Points for 2nd Place - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Florida Everblades Stories
- John McCarron Signs PTO with AHL's Stockton Heat
- Atlanta Scores Twice Late to Halt Florida's Point Streak at 12
- Sun Blocked: 'Blades Turn up Heat on Solar Bears in 6-3 Win
- Sweet Sweep: 'Blades Top Swamp Rabbits as Point Streak Hits 11
- Preview: 'Blades Shoot for Sweep of Swamp Rabbits on Saturday