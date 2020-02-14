John McCarron Signs PTO with AHL's Stockton Heat

ESTERO, Fla. - The American Hockey League's Stockton Heat signed on Friday Florida Everblades captain John McCarron to a professional tryout (PTO) contract.

McCarron, 27, is in his fourth season with the Everblades and fifth year as a pro and ranks fifth all-time in franchise history in goals (91), assists (125) and points (216).

A native of Macomb, Michigan, McCarron is serving as the 'Blades captain for the second straight season and has played in 46 games this year. He leads the team in assists with 28 and is third in scoring with 40 points. McCarron, who was selected by the Edmonton Oilers in the sixth round, 153rd overall, in the 2012 NHL Draft, has tabbed multiple points in seven contests this year.

Measuring 6 feet 3 inches and weighing 220 pounds, McCarron just hit the 300-game milestone for his pro career in Florida's game on Tuesday against the Atlanta Gladiators. He has tabbed 247 career points (105g, 142a) in 271 career ECHL contests since debuting with the Wheeling Nailers in the 2015-16 season.

Prior to turning pro, McCarron played four seasons at Cornell University from 2011-15. He captained the Big Red as both a junior and senior and notched 74 career points (24g, 50a) with the program in 131 games.

Florida opens a two-game home series against the Atlanta Gladiators on Friday. Faceoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET at Hertz Arena.

