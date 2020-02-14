Grizzlies Win 5-1 at Kansas City
February 14, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release
Independence, Missouri - Josh Dickinson had 2 goals and 1 assist and Griffen Molino had 4 assists to lead the Utah Grizzlies to a 5-1 victory over the Kansas City Mavericks on Friday night at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena.
Utah scored first as Ryan Wagner scored his 3rd goal of the year 3:31 in. Josh Anderson got a rebound off a Mitch Maxwell shot 6:25 in to make it 2-0. Griffen Molino assisted on both goals, while Josh Dickinson and Mitch Maxwell also had a first period helper.
5:15 into the second period Josh Dickinson got a one timer on a Molino cross ice pass to extend the lead to 3-0. Yuri Terao scored on a close range shot near the crease for his 15th of the year 9:10 into the second. Terao has 3 goals in his last 2 games. Dickinson added his 2nd of the game with 46 seconds left in the second. It was Molino's 4th assist of the game. Wagner got an assist to end the night with 1 goal and 1 assist.
Kansas City's only goal was David Dziurzynski's 10th of the season 10:11 into the third. Utah outshot Kansas City 33 to 28 and they clinch a winning road trip as they are 5-3 through 8 games of the season's longest road trip, which is 9 games.
Utah goaltender Martin Ouellette stopped 27 of 28 shots, while Kansas City's Nick Schneider stopped 28 of 33.
The rematch will take place on Saturday night at Kansas City. 6:00 pm MST. Next home game for the Grizzlies is on February 17th at 1 pm vs Rapid City. Join Head Coach Tim Branham and a few of his friends at Level Crossing Brewing Company for an in-house postgame shot at 4:30 pm. 2496 South West Temple in South Salt Lake City.
3 stars.
1. Josh Dickinson (Utah) - 2 goals, 1 assist.
2. Griffen Molino (Utah) - 4 assists. +4.
3. Ryan Wagner (Utah) - 1 goal, 1 assist.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 14, 2020
- Oilers Dominate Thunder on Valentine's Day Thanks to Ian McNulty Hat Trick - Tulsa Oilers
- Hensick Scores a Pair, But Walleye Fall to Wings in OT - Toledo Walleye
- Sol Train: 'Blades Down Gladiators to Push Home Point Streak to Seven - Florida Everblades
- No Love for Swamp Rabbits in OT Loss to Jacksonville - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Grizzlies Win 5-1 at Kansas City - Utah Grizzlies
- Fucale, May Lead Solar Bears to 4-0 Win over Admirals - Orlando Solar Bears
- Taylor Completes K-Wings Dramatic Comeback in Overtime - Kalamazoo Wings
- IceMen Win Fifth Straight with 4-3 Overtime Victory over Greenville - Jacksonville IceMen
- Oilers Skate Past Wichita, 7-1 - Wichita Thunder
- Mavs Drop Front End of Weekend Set against Utah, 5-1 - Kansas City Mavericks
- Rays Get Sweet Ending with Valentine's Day Win - South Carolina Stingrays
- Komets Erupt in Third Period to Overpower the Fuel - Indy Fuel
- Tough Love for Gladiators on Valentine's Day - Atlanta Gladiators
- Cyclones Fall in Opener of Homestand - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Lots of Hearts for the Nailers in 5-3 Win - Wheeling Nailers
- Curti's Late Goal Earns Thunder Point in Overtime Loss - Adirondack Thunder
- Royals' Valentine's Day Sweetness Is 3-1 Win at Brampton - Reading Royals
- Growlers Capture ECHL History - Newfoundland Growlers
- Mariners Can't Stop Growlers Win Streak in Newfoundland - Maine Mariners
- ECHL Transactions - February 14 - ECHL
- Forward Luke Nogard Returns - Atlanta Gladiators
- Game Preview: Solar Bears vs. Admirals - Orlando Solar Bears
- Preview: 'Blades Try to Push Home Point Streak to Seven on Friday - Florida Everblades
- John McCarron Signs PTO with AHL's Stockton Heat - Florida Everblades
- Royals Add Beer Fest to Fri., February 21 Game - Reading Royals
- Game Notes: vs Allen - Rapid City Rush
- Mariners Celebrate 40th Anniversary of 'Miracle on Ice' February 23 - Maine Mariners
- Komets Host Indy Tonight - Fort Wayne Komets
- Cyclones Game Preview: vs. Wheeling Nailers - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits at IceMen, February 14, 2020 - Jacksonville IceMen
- Road Trip Continues Tonight in Rapid City - Allen Americans
- Grizzlies Preview: Utah at Kansas City. February 14, 2020 - Utah Grizzlies
- Preview: Royals Lead Beast by 2 Points for 2nd Place - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.