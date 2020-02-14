Royals Add Beer Fest to Fri., February 21 Game

February 14, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release





Royals add beer fest to Fri., Feb. 21 game

Something for everyone - Flyers alumni at game, trading cards, $1 frozen treats, Live DJ and more

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals have added a beer fest to the promotions for the team's Fri., Feb. 21 game vs. Newfoundland at 7:00 p.m. Beer is free (while supplies last) at tasting stations on the concourse for fans 21 and older with the purchase of a game ticket. Participating breweries/beverages include Reading Premium, Saranac Brewing and Vivify Beverages.

This adds to the already-stacked night; Flyers alumni Riley Cote, Brad Marsh and Jim Watson will be at the game and the Royals will hand out team trading cards (pres. by Outten), including cards of Cote, Marsh and Watson. Fans that collect the cards will receive a $5-off voucher for the team's first-ever Royals Alumni vs. Flyers Alumni Game at Santander Arena on Sat., Mar. 28.

Join the party here, call 610-898-7825 or visit Santander Arena and The Weidenhammer Box Office at 700 Penn Street, Reading, PA for more information.

Something for everyone at the game

Meet Flyers Alumni Riley Cote, Brad Marsh and Jim Watson

Royals Trading Card Giveaway, pres. by Outten

Beer Fest (fans 21+)

Purple Goes Green Night, pres. by Berks Nature

DJ on the concourse

$1 Frozen Treats

Kids Report Card Game: Bring your kids report card with an 'A' grade on it for a free kids ticket to a future game.

Upcoming Home Games: royalshockey.com/promotions

Sun., Feb. 16 at 4:00 p.m. vs. Worcester (Kids Club Game)

Last free postgame skate of the season, presented by Body Zone | $1 Hot Dog, $1 Soda & $1 Nacho Concession Special Pricing | Game Included Kids Club Packages presented by Applebee's, Schuykill Valley Sports and YMCA of Reading and Berks County (Sign Ups Available).

Fri., Feb. 21 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Newfoundland (Trading card giveaway, Flyers alumni at game)

Beer Tasting (Free Beer at tasting stations for fans 21+ with purchase of a game ticket) | Meet Flyers alumni Brad Marsh, Jim Watson and Riley Cote ahead of the Mar. 28 Royals Alumni vs. Flyers Alumni Game | Live DJ at the game | Trading Card Giveaway presented by Outten | Purple Goes Green Presented by Berks Nature | $1 Frozen Treats | Kid's Report Card: Bring by your report card that has an 'A' on it and earn a free kids ticket for a future game

Sat., Feb. 22 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Brampton (Marvel Night)

Spider-Man Meet-and-Greet | Marvel Poster giveaway for the first 1,000 fans | Girl Scout Night | Abilities in Motion Night | Special Spider-Man Theme Jerseys | One fan has a chance to win four first-class flight tickets and a trip to Universal Studios in Orlando if a Royals player gets a hat trick (pres. by Berkshire Travel)

About the Royals

The Royals are in their 19th ECHL season and are proudly affiliated with the NHL's Philadelphia Flyers and AHL's Lehigh Valley Phantoms. The Royals won the Kelly Cup in 2013, have made the playoffs 14 times, and are four-time division champions. The Berks County Convention Center Authority (BCCCA), founded in 1996, owns the Royals and oversees operations at Santander Arena and the Santander Arena Performing Arts Center.

Listen to all Royals broadcasts at Mixlr.com/ReadingRoyals or by downloading the Mixlr App from the App Store or Google Play. All Royals away games are broadcasted on BCTV (Ch. 15 Comcast, Ch. 19 Service Electric) and Mixlr.

