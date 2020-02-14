Cyclones Fall in Opener of Homestand

Cincinnati, OH - The Cincinnati Cyclones (29-14-7-1) dropped a 5-3 decision to the Wheeling Nailers on Friday night. Forwards Ben Johnson, Brady Vail, and Jesse Schultz scored the goals for the 'Clones.

After the Nailers took a 1-0 lead just 47 seconds in on a goal from forward Renars Krastenbergs, Cincinnati evened the contest at the 12:16 mark when Johnson hammered home a shot to even the game, 1-1. A little more than two minutes later, the Nailers power play gave Wheeling the lead back when forward Alec Butcher beat Cyclones netminder Jamie Phillips to put Wheeling back up, 2-1.

The momentum was short-lived, as with 57 seconds remaining in the period Cincinnati responded with a power play goal of their own when Vail took a pass from defenseman Justin Baudry and blasted a shot in from the left side to re-tie the game, 2-2, after 20 minutes.

In the second the Nailers turned up the offense and exploded for three goals from forwards Yushiroh Hirano, Nick Saracino, and Cam Brown, to skate out to a 5-2 lead after two periods.

The Cyclones turned the tide in the third period, outshooting Wheeling 17-6 in the period. Cincinnati cut their deficit to a pair 5:25 into the fame when Schultz took a pass from forward Justin Vaive following a face-off win by Johnson, and he spun a shot in past Wheeling goaltender Alex D'Orio to trim the deficit to 5-3.

Cincinnati kept peppering the Nailer net with shots, however D'Orio remained perfect throughout the remainder of the frame to preserve the 5-23 Wheeling win. The Cyclones outshot the Nailers, 31-29, Phillips stopping 24 in the loss.

The Cyclones welcome in the Indy Fuel on Saturday night, with the face-off set for 7:35pm ET.

