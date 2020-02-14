Growlers Capture ECHL History
February 14, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release
The Newfoundland Growlers won an ECHL Record 19th straight game on home-ice 5-1 on Friday night against the Maine Mariners. The former record was held by the South Carolina Stingrays, who won 18 straight games at the North Charleston Coliseum between Dec. 23, 1994, and March 19, 1995.
The Growlers' last home-ice loss was Oct. 19, when they dropped a 7-5 decision to the Brampton Beast in the final game of a five-game season-opening homestand.
Riley Woods opened the scoring halfway through the first period, beating Mariners goalie Conner LaCouvee with a crafty individual effort. Growlers defenseman Tommy Panico added to the Growlers lead with his third of the season 3 minutes later. Maine only registered 3 shots on Growlers starting netminder Parker Gahagen in the first period.
Todd Skirving put the Growlers up by three just seven minutes into the second period on a play set up by Riley Woods. Maine responded to the Skirving goal with a tally of their own from Conner Bleackley on a shot that pinballed past Parker Gahagen. Evan Neugold restored the three-goal advantage late in the second with a blast from the blue line.
The Growlers drew a late-game 5-on-3 powerplay and Zach O'Brien made his one-timer chance count extending the Growlers lead to 5-1. Maine tried to play a more physical game in the third period but that resulted in Mariner Mikael Robidoux getting tossed for roughing and abuse of an official as the Growlers stood tall to secure the historic 5-1 victory.
Quick Hits
Parker Gahagen stopped 25 shots in the victory
The three stars were 3 - T. Skriving (NFL), 2 - R. Woods (NFL) and 1 - E. Neugold (NFL)
What's Next?
The Newfoundland Growlers continue their four-game homestand versus the Maine Mariners tomorrow night a Mile One Centre. Puck drop is 7:00 p.m. Newfoundland time. Tickets are on sale now at the Mile One Centre box office or at www.mileonecentre.com.
Newfoundland Growlers (36-11-0-1) Vs. Maine Mariners (27-21-2-1)
Friday, February 14th - Mile One Centre - St. John's
Goal Summary
V-H # Per Team Time Goals Assists Type On Ice (+/-)
0 - 1 1 1st NFL 10:30 R. Woods (12) V 6 8 16 18 92 H 6 8 13 22 45
0 - 2 2 1st NFL 13:38 T. Panico (3) E. Neugold, B. Ferguson V 13 18 24 27 92 H 4 8 13 15 22
0 - 3 3 2nd NFL 7:43 T. Skirving (3) R. Woods V 13 21 24 27 32 H 4 8 13 15 22
1 - 3 4 2nd MNE 12:02 C. Bleackley (6) D. Fox V 6 8 13 21 32 H 6 13 22 43 45
1 - 4 5 2nd NFL 18:38 E. Neugold (8) T. Skirving V 23 24 27 32 92 H 4 8 10 15 45
1 - 5 6 3rd NFL 13:34 Z. O'Brien (17) B. Ferguson, A. Luchuk PP V 22 27 92 H 10 14 17 22 26
