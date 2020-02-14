Mavs Drop Front End of Weekend Set against Utah, 5-1
February 14, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks were defeated by the Utah Grizzlies 5-1 Friday night at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. Darian Dziurzynski netted a goal for the Mavericks and Nick Schneider stopped 28 of 33 shots by the Grizzlies. The Mavericks return to action Saturday night against the Utah Grizzlies at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena at 7:05 p.m.
First Period
-Utah goal: Ryan Wagner (3) at 3:3]1. Assisted by Josh Dickinson and Griffen Molino.
-Utah goal: Josh Anderson (2) at 6:25. Assisted by Mitch Maxwell and Griffen Molino.
-Shots: KC 9, UTA 14
Second Period
-Utah goal: Josh Dickinson (14) at 5:15. Assisted by Griffen Molino and Kevin Davis.
-Utah goal: Yuri Terao (15) at 9:10. Assisted by Brandon Saigeon and Jack Jenkins.
-Utah goal: Josh Dickinson (15) at 19:14. Assisted by Ryan Wagner and Griffen Molino.
-Shots: KC 7, UTA 11
Third Period
-Kansas City goal: David Dziurzynski (10) at 10:11. Assisted by Matt Schmalz and Loren Ulett.
-Shots: KC 12, UTA 8
Notes & Streaks
-The Mavericks went zero-for-one on the power play and one-for-two on the penalty kill.
The Mavericks face-off against the Utah Grizzlies Friday night at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. Faceoff is 7:05 p.m.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 14, 2020
- Oilers Dominate Thunder on Valentine's Day Thanks to Ian McNulty Hat Trick - Tulsa Oilers
- Hensick Scores a Pair, But Walleye Fall to Wings in OT - Toledo Walleye
- Sol Train: 'Blades Down Gladiators to Push Home Point Streak to Seven - Florida Everblades
- No Love for Swamp Rabbits in OT Loss to Jacksonville - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Grizzlies Win 5-1 at Kansas City - Utah Grizzlies
- Fucale, May Lead Solar Bears to 4-0 Win over Admirals - Orlando Solar Bears
- Taylor Completes K-Wings Dramatic Comeback in Overtime - Kalamazoo Wings
- IceMen Win Fifth Straight with 4-3 Overtime Victory over Greenville - Jacksonville IceMen
- Oilers Skate Past Wichita, 7-1 - Wichita Thunder
- Mavs Drop Front End of Weekend Set against Utah, 5-1 - Kansas City Mavericks
- Rays Get Sweet Ending with Valentine's Day Win - South Carolina Stingrays
- Komets Erupt in Third Period to Overpower the Fuel - Indy Fuel
- Tough Love for Gladiators on Valentine's Day - Atlanta Gladiators
- Cyclones Fall in Opener of Homestand - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Lots of Hearts for the Nailers in 5-3 Win - Wheeling Nailers
- Curti's Late Goal Earns Thunder Point in Overtime Loss - Adirondack Thunder
- Royals' Valentine's Day Sweetness Is 3-1 Win at Brampton - Reading Royals
- Growlers Capture ECHL History - Newfoundland Growlers
- Mariners Can't Stop Growlers Win Streak in Newfoundland - Maine Mariners
- ECHL Transactions - February 14 - ECHL
- Forward Luke Nogard Returns - Atlanta Gladiators
- Game Preview: Solar Bears vs. Admirals - Orlando Solar Bears
- Preview: 'Blades Try to Push Home Point Streak to Seven on Friday - Florida Everblades
- John McCarron Signs PTO with AHL's Stockton Heat - Florida Everblades
- Royals Add Beer Fest to Fri., February 21 Game - Reading Royals
- Game Notes: vs Allen - Rapid City Rush
- Mariners Celebrate 40th Anniversary of 'Miracle on Ice' February 23 - Maine Mariners
- Komets Host Indy Tonight - Fort Wayne Komets
- Cyclones Game Preview: vs. Wheeling Nailers - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits at IceMen, February 14, 2020 - Jacksonville IceMen
- Road Trip Continues Tonight in Rapid City - Allen Americans
- Grizzlies Preview: Utah at Kansas City. February 14, 2020 - Utah Grizzlies
- Preview: Royals Lead Beast by 2 Points for 2nd Place - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kansas City Mavericks Stories
- Mavs Drop Front End of Weekend Set against Utah, 5-1
- Mavericks Win Third Straight with 2-1 Victory over Wichita
- Mavs Monday: Mavs Kick Losing Skid, Sweep Divisional Weekend Set
- Mavs Take Down First Place Allen with Offensive Outburst
- Mavericks Hosting Sled Hockey Game Saturday Night