Mavs Drop Front End of Weekend Set against Utah, 5-1

February 14, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release





INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks were defeated by the Utah Grizzlies 5-1 Friday night at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. Darian Dziurzynski netted a goal for the Mavericks and Nick Schneider stopped 28 of 33 shots by the Grizzlies. The Mavericks return to action Saturday night against the Utah Grizzlies at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena at 7:05 p.m.

First Period

-Utah goal: Ryan Wagner (3) at 3:3]1. Assisted by Josh Dickinson and Griffen Molino.

-Utah goal: Josh Anderson (2) at 6:25. Assisted by Mitch Maxwell and Griffen Molino.

-Shots: KC 9, UTA 14

Second Period

-Utah goal: Josh Dickinson (14) at 5:15. Assisted by Griffen Molino and Kevin Davis.

-Utah goal: Yuri Terao (15) at 9:10. Assisted by Brandon Saigeon and Jack Jenkins.

-Utah goal: Josh Dickinson (15) at 19:14. Assisted by Ryan Wagner and Griffen Molino.

-Shots: KC 7, UTA 11

Third Period

-Kansas City goal: David Dziurzynski (10) at 10:11. Assisted by Matt Schmalz and Loren Ulett.

-Shots: KC 12, UTA 8

Notes & Streaks

-The Mavericks went zero-for-one on the power play and one-for-two on the penalty kill.

The Mavericks face-off against the Utah Grizzlies Friday night at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. Faceoff is 7:05 p.m.

