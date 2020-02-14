Road Trip Continues Tonight in Rapid City

Rapid City, South Dakota - The Allen Americans (33-10-6-2), ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, face the Rapid City Rush (26-19-4-0) tonight at 8:05 pm CST in South Dakota.

The Allen Americans are in the middle of a 4-game road trip, which started in Kansas City last Saturday night. The Americans have dropped both games so far with a 6-4 loss to Kansas City, and a 1-0 shutout by Rapid City on Wednesday morning.

The Allen Americans have been shutout three times this season. All three times have been by a score of 1-0. The Americans have earned points in two of the three shutouts this year. Allen lost to Cincinnati in overtime on November 14th, and to Idaho in late December in a shootout.

Allen remains tied with South Carolina for the most points in the ECHL with 74, however the Stingrays have two games in-hand on Allen.

If the playoffs began today, the Allen Americans and Rapid City Rush would meet in the first round with Allen owning home-ice advantage.

The Allen Americans have beaten the Rapid City Rush in five of the six meetings between the two teams this season, with the only loss coming on Wednesday morning.

Alex Breton leads all defensemen in points with 41 (8 goals and 33 assists). Stepan Falkovsky is sixth overall in the league in defenseman scoring with 33 points (13 goals and 20 assists). Jack Sadek is 20th overall in defensemen scoring with 26 points (4 goals and 22 assists), giving Allen three of the top 20 in blueline scoring.

Tyler Sheehy leads all ECHL players in scoring with 63 points, which also makes him the top rookie in the league.

You can watch tonight's game on ECHL TV beginning at 8:05 pm CST. Listen for FREE on Mixlr beginning at 7:50 pm with the pregame show.

The Allen Americans return home next Tuesday night against Tulsa for the first of three home games next week. Tulsa is back on Friday, February 21st for Mascot Night in Allen, and Wichita comes to town on Saturday for Star Wars Night. Click here for tickets.

