Mariners Celebrate 40th Anniversary of 'Miracle on Ice' February 23

PORTLAND, ME - It's been 40 years since the 1980 United States Olympic men's ice hockey team pulled off the "Miracle on Ice," defeating the Soviet Union on their way capturing the gold medal in Lake Placid, New York. Forty years and one day later, the Mariners will commemorate what many consider the greatest moment in the history of hockey and all of American sports. Sunday, February 23rd is "Miracle Night," as the Mariners host the Newfoundland Growlers at 3 PM at the Cross Insurance Arena.

The Mariners will wear specialty jerseys, inspired by the 1980 team, with the same color scheme and font. Instead of "USA" across the front, the script will read "Maine." The full team set is currently up for auction through Handbid, which can be accessed here or via the Handbid App. The auction will end at the start of the third period on February 23rd.

After the game, fans can stick around to watch the 2004 Disney movie, Miracle, featuring Kurt Russell, on the video board. A concession stand will remain open for fans to purchase snacks for the movie. Clips from the film will be shown throughout the game presentation as well.

February 23rd is the final home game of the month and also the season series finale with the Newfoundland Growlers, who the Mariners play four time over the next six days in Canada.

