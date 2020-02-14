Tough Love for Gladiators on Valentine's Day
February 14, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release
ESTERO, FL - The Atlanta Gladiators dropped the first of two matchups against their divisional rival Florida Everblades in a 5-3 Valentine's Day defeat.
Similar to Tuesday's matchup in Atlanta, the team that stuck first did not finish as the victor. The Glads opened the scoring Friday night when D Zach Malatesta scored a power play goal assisted by F Scott Conway and F Logan Nelson 2:22 into the first period. However, it was Everblades D Cody Sol who found the back of the net twice in the first period, 11:27 and 15:42 respectively, to give the Everblades a one-goal lead heading into the second period.
The second period opened up with a goal by F Hunter Garlent at 3:07 to widen Florida's lead. Ten minutes later, Gladiators F Eric Neiley battled hard for a rebound in front of the net to bring the Glads within one. Just under a minute later, it was 'Blades F Hugo Roy who scored with help from F Lukas Craggs to give Florida another two-goal lead.
The third period was scoreless for over half the frame until F Tommy Marchin tipped a D Zach Malatesta shot to bring the Glads within one. After a valiant effort pulling G Callum Booth, Everblades F Levko Koper struck on an empty net to seal the game for Florida.
The Gladiators take the ice again in Estero Saturday night when they battle these same Florida Everblades at 7 PM. Atlanta returns to home ice Tuesday evening when they host the Adirondack Thunder in Taco Tuesday.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 14, 2020
- Oilers Dominate Thunder on Valentine's Day Thanks to Ian McNulty Hat Trick - Tulsa Oilers
- Hensick Scores a Pair, But Walleye Fall to Wings in OT - Toledo Walleye
- Sol Train: 'Blades Down Gladiators to Push Home Point Streak to Seven - Florida Everblades
- No Love for Swamp Rabbits in OT Loss to Jacksonville - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Grizzlies Win 5-1 at Kansas City - Utah Grizzlies
- Fucale, May Lead Solar Bears to 4-0 Win over Admirals - Orlando Solar Bears
- Taylor Completes K-Wings Dramatic Comeback in Overtime - Kalamazoo Wings
- IceMen Win Fifth Straight with 4-3 Overtime Victory over Greenville - Jacksonville IceMen
- Oilers Skate Past Wichita, 7-1 - Wichita Thunder
- Mavs Drop Front End of Weekend Set against Utah, 5-1 - Kansas City Mavericks
- Rays Get Sweet Ending with Valentine's Day Win - South Carolina Stingrays
- Komets Erupt in Third Period to Overpower the Fuel - Indy Fuel
- Tough Love for Gladiators on Valentine's Day - Atlanta Gladiators
- Cyclones Fall in Opener of Homestand - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Lots of Hearts for the Nailers in 5-3 Win - Wheeling Nailers
- Curti's Late Goal Earns Thunder Point in Overtime Loss - Adirondack Thunder
- Royals' Valentine's Day Sweetness Is 3-1 Win at Brampton - Reading Royals
- Growlers Capture ECHL History - Newfoundland Growlers
- Mariners Can't Stop Growlers Win Streak in Newfoundland - Maine Mariners
- ECHL Transactions - February 14 - ECHL
- Forward Luke Nogard Returns - Atlanta Gladiators
- Game Preview: Solar Bears vs. Admirals - Orlando Solar Bears
- Preview: 'Blades Try to Push Home Point Streak to Seven on Friday - Florida Everblades
- John McCarron Signs PTO with AHL's Stockton Heat - Florida Everblades
- Royals Add Beer Fest to Fri., February 21 Game - Reading Royals
- Game Notes: vs Allen - Rapid City Rush
- Mariners Celebrate 40th Anniversary of 'Miracle on Ice' February 23 - Maine Mariners
- Komets Host Indy Tonight - Fort Wayne Komets
- Cyclones Game Preview: vs. Wheeling Nailers - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits at IceMen, February 14, 2020 - Jacksonville IceMen
- Road Trip Continues Tonight in Rapid City - Allen Americans
- Grizzlies Preview: Utah at Kansas City. February 14, 2020 - Utah Grizzlies
- Preview: Royals Lead Beast by 2 Points for 2nd Place - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.