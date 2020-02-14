Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits at IceMen, February 14, 2020

February 14, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville IceMen News Release





Greenville Swamp Rabbits vs. Jacksonville Icemen

Friday, February 14, 2020 at Veterans Memorial Arena Home Game #18

Referee: Eric Krasnichuk (#18) Linesmen: Cole Ruwe (#42) & Trent Williams (#48)

Broadcast Information: www.mixlr. com/jaxicemen & ECHL.TV

Ticket Information: Tickets availanle at arena box office, or online CLICK HERE

About Tonight's Game: Tonight's South Division match-up features the Jacksonville Icemen and the Greenville Swamp Rabbits. The Icemen have won four straight games and have collected points in their last five games (4-0-1-0). Jacksonville is coming off a successful road weekend that featured a pair of wins at Norfolk and a 6-3 victory over the first place South Carolina Stingrays. The plethora of points last week propelled the Icemen to within eight points of the fourth and final playoff position in the South Division currently held by Orlando. Meanwhile, Greenville sits in third, holding a ten-point lead over Jacksonville. However, the Icemen will still have six games in hand over Greenville following tonight's game.

Series History: The Icemen lead the All-Time Series 14-9-1-0, while Grenville leads the season series 4-1-0.

About the Icemen: Both Chase Lang and Mike Hedden are coming off seven-point weeks. Lang's four goals and three assists helped him earn ECHL Player of the Week honors. Lang is currently riding a seven-game points streak, posting 11 points (5g, 6a) during this stretch. Meanwhile forward Brendan Warren has recorded a goal in each of his last five games....The Icemen's offense has ignited during this four-game winning streak, outscoring their opponents 23-11 during this stretch....Yesterday, Manitoba (AHL) returned forward Bobby Lynch to Jacksonville and recalled forward Alexis D'Aoust

About the Swamp Rabbits: Veteran forward Nathan Perkovich leads Greenville in scoring against the Icemen this season with six points (2g, 4a)....Captain Mike Pelech leads the Swamp Rabbits with 41 points in 50 games. Forward Liam Pecararo is always a prominent threat. Pecararo has amassed 33 points (18g, 15a) in just 27 games played.....Greenville's roster features former Icemen goaltender Jeremy Helvig. Helvig made three appearances with the Icemen earlier this season.

Upcoming Home Games & Promotions

Saturday, February 15, vs. Adirondack, 7:00 p.m. - Hockey Registers to Vote Night! Come enjoy some Icemen hockey and get registered to vote while you are here!

Sunday, February 16, vs. South Carolina, 3:00 p.m. - Publix Family Fundays! The Icemen will wear special Publix themed Jerseys!

