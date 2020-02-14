Curti's Late Goal Earns Thunder Point in Overtime Loss
February 14, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - Charlie Curti tied the game with 2:40 to go to force overtime but the Adirondack Thunder fell to the South Carolina Stingrays at North Charleston Coliseum 4-3. It was the seventh time this season that the Thunder have fallen in the extra session this season which now moves the season record to 18-22-7-5.
It was a reunion of sorts in North Charleston as the Thunder faced off against former netminder Logan Thompson, former forward Tim Harrison and former defenseman Tariq Hammond, who all now call South Carolina their home.
It took 16:01 for the first goal of the game to be scored. After some commotion in the crease next to Evan Cormier. Kristofers Bindulis unloaded a shot from the blueline that went top shelf for his fifth of the season.
Adirondack answered back with a pair of goals in a span of 1:02. Conor Riley scored off his rebound after Mike Szmatula set him up from the far corner following a pass from Ludvig Larsson. Riley's goal was his sixth of the season and came just 1:37 into the second period. Ara Nazarian went into the offensive zone and wristed a shot that snuck through the five-hole of Thompson for his ninth of the season. Casey Pierro-Zabotel gathered the lone assist at 2:39.
South Carolina evened the score on a snipe from Stingrays captain Andrew Cherniwchan, his 22nd of the season at 6:53. The goal came off of a defensive zone turnover. His shot snuck over the shoulder of Cormier to make it 2-2.
The Stingrays opened the scoring in the third period when Jayden Rissling regained the lead for South Carolina with 7:40 left in the third.
Adirondack found themselves on a 5-on-3 powerplay in the closing moments of the third period. Kelly Summers and Mike Szmatula went back and forth before feeding Charlie Curti for the one-timer to tie the game with 2:40 to go.
The game went to overtime and 2:27 in, Andrew Cherniwchan came down the slot to give the Stingrays the extra point and secure the 4-3 victory.
The Thunder outshot the Stingrays 37-33 and finished 1-for-6 on the powerplay while killing off both South Carolina man-advantages.
Up Next
The Thunder continue their road trip down south as they face the IceMen on Saturday night in Jacksonville. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05pm.
