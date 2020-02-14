ECHL Transactions - February 14

February 14, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, February 14, 2020:

Allen:

Add Colton Heffley, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Cody Corbett, D activated from reserve

Delete Colton Heffley, F placed on reserve

Add Andrew Shortridge, G activated from reserve [2/12]

Delete Jake Paterson, G placed on reserve [2/12]

Atlanta:

Add Luke Nogard, F team suspension lifted, added to roster

Delete Luke Nogard, F placed on reserve

Brampton:

Add Nathan Todd, F returned from loan to Belleville

Add Francois Beauchemin, F activated from reserve

Delete Matt McLeod, F placed on reserve

Delete Connor Sanvido, F placed on reserve

Delete Rob Mann, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/30)

Delete Miles Gendron, D recalled by Belleville

Fort Wayne:

Add Brady Shaw, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Jason Binkley, D suspended by team, removed from roster

Indy:

Add Jay Dickman, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Charles Williams, G placed on reserve

Jacksonville:

Add Bobby Lynch, F assigned by Manitoba

Add Jacob Cederholm, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Chris Lijdsman, D placed on reserve

Delete Trey Phillips, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/28)

Delete Alexis D'Aoust, F recalled by Manitoba

Kalamazoo:

Add Zach Frye, D activated from reserve

Delete Matt Iacopelli, F placed on reserve

Kansas City:

Add Mario Vrab, G added as EBUG

Maine:

Add Mikael Robidoux, F activated from reserve

Norfolk:

Add Mitch Vandergunst, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Artyom Ivanyuzhenkov, F assigned by San Jose (AHL)

Delete Roman Ammirato, F placed on reserve

Delete Samuel Thibault, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/30)

Orlando:

Add Tristan Langan, F assigned by San Jose (AHL)

South Carolina:

Add Ed Wittchow, D activated from reserve

Delete Dylan Steman, F placed on reserve

Toledo:

Add Josh Winquist, F activated from reserve

Add T.J. Hensick, F activated from reserve

Delete Filip Larsson, G placed on reserve

Delete Kyle Bonis, F placed on reserve

Delete Blake Hillman, D loaned to Stockton

Wheeling:

Add Nick Saracino, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Brad Drobot, F placed on reserve

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 14, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.