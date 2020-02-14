ECHL Transactions - February 14
February 14, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, February 14, 2020:
Allen:
Add Colton Heffley, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Cody Corbett, D activated from reserve
Delete Colton Heffley, F placed on reserve
Add Andrew Shortridge, G activated from reserve [2/12]
Delete Jake Paterson, G placed on reserve [2/12]
Atlanta:
Add Luke Nogard, F team suspension lifted, added to roster
Delete Luke Nogard, F placed on reserve
Brampton:
Add Nathan Todd, F returned from loan to Belleville
Add Francois Beauchemin, F activated from reserve
Delete Matt McLeod, F placed on reserve
Delete Connor Sanvido, F placed on reserve
Delete Rob Mann, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/30)
Delete Miles Gendron, D recalled by Belleville
Fort Wayne:
Add Brady Shaw, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Jason Binkley, D suspended by team, removed from roster
Indy:
Add Jay Dickman, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Charles Williams, G placed on reserve
Jacksonville:
Add Bobby Lynch, F assigned by Manitoba
Add Jacob Cederholm, D activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Chris Lijdsman, D placed on reserve
Delete Trey Phillips, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/28)
Delete Alexis D'Aoust, F recalled by Manitoba
Kalamazoo:
Add Zach Frye, D activated from reserve
Delete Matt Iacopelli, F placed on reserve
Kansas City:
Add Mario Vrab, G added as EBUG
Maine:
Add Mikael Robidoux, F activated from reserve
Norfolk:
Add Mitch Vandergunst, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Artyom Ivanyuzhenkov, F assigned by San Jose (AHL)
Delete Roman Ammirato, F placed on reserve
Delete Samuel Thibault, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/30)
Orlando:
Add Tristan Langan, F assigned by San Jose (AHL)
South Carolina:
Add Ed Wittchow, D activated from reserve
Delete Dylan Steman, F placed on reserve
Toledo:
Add Josh Winquist, F activated from reserve
Add T.J. Hensick, F activated from reserve
Delete Filip Larsson, G placed on reserve
Delete Kyle Bonis, F placed on reserve
Delete Blake Hillman, D loaned to Stockton
Wheeling:
Add Nick Saracino, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Brad Drobot, F placed on reserve
