Komets Host Indy Tonight

February 14, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Fort Wayne Komets News Release





Fort Wayne, IN - The Komets will celebrate Valentine's Day hosting division rival Indy tonight at 8:05 on Sweetwater Ice at the Memorial Coliseum. The Komets are coming off a 3-2 overtime victory over Kalamazoo Wednesday night and improved to 22-19-8 and 52 points. The Komets have a chance to narrow the gap as they trail the third-place Fuel by five points. Fort Wayne leads the season series 3-1-1 with five meetings remaining. The two teams tangle again Tuesday for a 10:30 morning affair at Indy.

Saturday the Komets make their final trip of the season to Wheeling where they are 2-0-1 after three visits. Wheeling is on Fort Wayne's heels for the fourth and final playoff spot, trailing by three points with two games in hand. The Nailers face the Cyclones at Cincinnati tonight before returning home to host Fort Wayne Saturday at 7:05pm.

Binkley off for England-- The Komets announced Friday that defenseman Jason Binkley has decided to finish the season playing in England. Binkley is in his fifth pro year, fourth with the Komets, and has scored three goals and 17 points this season in 38 games. The Powell, Ohio native made his Fort Wayne debut in 2016-17 and has amassed 25 goals, 93 assists and 119 points in 223 Komet regular season games. Binkley won the team's Unsung Hero's Awards for 2017-18 before leading Fort Wayne defensemen in the playoffs with seven assists, 10 points and +5 in 18 games.

Kids Seat Free Night Friday-- Once again this season the Komets feature Kids Seat Free Nights. A Kids Seat Free Night is scheduled for tonight's home game courtesy Aunt Millie's, Lutheran Health Network and the Komets. Any child under the age of 12 can see the game for free with a full-priced adult ticket purchase.

Friday night Marathon Nights-- Again this year Komet fans can save on their Friday night tickets with Marathon. Fans can earn a buy-one-get-one-free ticket offer with the purchase of three fill-ups at participating Marathon locations. Save with your Marathon Fill-Up Card this Friday.

Komet hockey on WOWO-- Fans can follow the action with Shane Albahrani broadcasting play-by-play on WOWO AM 1190 and FM 107.5. Game broadcasts are also streamed live at Komets.com. Tuesday's 10:30am game at Indy will be broadcast on ESPN Radio AM 1380 and FM 100.9.

Get Komet Tickets-- Single game tickets are on sale at the Coliseum Ticket Office. Discounted group ticket packages are also available at the Komet office at 1010 Memorial Way in Fort Wayne. Flex Tickets are also on sale which can be redeemed for tickets to any regular season game. For more information call 260-483-0011 or visit Komets.com.

