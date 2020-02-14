Oilers Dominate Thunder on Valentine's Day Thanks to Ian McNulty Hat Trick

February 14, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release







Tulsa Oilers on the ice

(Tulsa Oilers) Tulsa Oilers on the ice(Tulsa Oilers)

Wichita, KS - Ian McNulty netted a hat trick and the Oilers registered a season-high 56 shots in a 7-1 victory over the Wichita Thunder at INTRUST Bank Arena on Friday.

Once again the Oilers opened strong, scoring the first goal of the game. Ian McNulty brought the puck from low in the zone to the high slot before ripping a shot through traffic and over Mitch Gillam's shoulder 5:37 into the game. Charlie Sampair followed up with a goal of his own 3:07 later. Piccinich shoveled the puck toward the net before Sampair popped it past a sprawling Gillam, giving the winger goals in back-to-back games. Captain Adam Pleskach closed out the opening frame, finishing off a chance with 1:25 left in the first period.

McNulty scored the opening goal of the frame for the second-straight period. Pleskach spun the puck toward the front of the net from the corner, allowing McNulty to tip it past Gillam, bringing the game to 4-0 in Tulsa's favor 4:43 in the second period. Wichita answered quickly with their lone goal of the game. Fabrizzio Ricci knocked home a rebound off a kick-save from Devin Williams on Lane Bauer's initial chance 6:27 into the second period.

The Oilers started the third period on the power play, and they capitalized early. Pleskach potted his second of the game, walking out front from behind the goal line before sliding the puck inside the right post 58 seconds into the period. McNulty completed the hat trick 6:31 into the final frame, reaching double digits with his 10th on the season to give the Oilers a 6-1 lead. Sampair closed out the scoring by joining the multi-goal club with his second of the game, tapping in a rebound with 11:35 left in the game.

Tbe Oilers finished the game with a season-high 56 shots and tied their season-best, six-goal winning margin, matching their 8-2 performance against Greenville at the BOK Center on Oct. 30. The seven-goal effort marked the third game this season that Tulsa has scored seven goals at INTRUST Bank Arena, winning 7-2 in the other two games.

The Oilers continue their busy week by hosting the Thunder in a rematch at the BOK Center at 7:05 p.m. The game is Nickname Night at the BOK Center, and the Oilers will be wearing special Oil Capitals jerseys, while the players wear their nicknames on their name bar in place of their surname. Tulsa closes out the four-game week with a matinee tilt against Kansas City at 4:05 p.m at the BOK Center.

Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 14, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.