Royals' Valentine's Day Sweetness Is 3-1 Win at Brampton

Brampton, ON - The Reading Royals remained in sole possession of second place in the North Division with their fifth straight victory, slinging by the Brampton Beast, 3-1, Friday at the CAA Centre. Reading has won four consecutive on the road and the Royals are four points ahead of Brampton and Maine for second in the North.

Felix SandstrÃ¶m won his third straight game, blocking 22 shots. Alex Dubeau took the defeat despite 27 saves (3 GA). The Royals scored the first three goals. Brampton cut it to two in the final seven minutes on David Vallorani's power-play marker.

Jeremy Beaudry bagged his third goal of the season series to provide Reading with the opening goal in the final five minutes remaining in the first. Matthew Strome walked to the high slot and it was poked back to Beaudry. He cannoned a low-and-deflected wrist shot through the five hole.

Matthew Strome and Matthew Gaudreau scored in the second period for the Royals, while SandstrÃ¶m denied 16 straight in the first 40 minutes.

The Royals are home Sun., Feb. 16 at 4:00 p.m. vs. Worcester for $1 Deals ($1 kids tickets, $1 hot dogs, $1 nachos and $1 sodas) plus the last free postgame skate of the season, pres. by Body Zone Sports & Wellness Complex.

Beaudry the "Beast slayer"

Defenseman Jeremy Beaudry has four goals this season, three of which have come against Brampton. He scored the game's first goal Friday, the third time in the series Reading has netted the opening goal.

He scored his first Royals multi-goal game Dec. 29 at Brampton, a 3-2 Reading win. The third-year defenseman is in his first season with Reading. Last campaign, he scored six goals and 24 points for Wichita.

Second frame fire

Friday's two-goal middle period marked the 14th straight game the Royals have scored at least one goal in the second frame.

Over the last five games, the Royals have outscored foes, 15-2, in the second period. That included a five-goal frame vs. Worcester on Feb. 1.

In this second period, Reading struck early (6:43, Matthew Strome) and late (5:28 left, Matthew Gaudreau).

First since the ending

The five-game winning streak is the longest Reading has had since a six-game streak to end the 2018-19 season.

