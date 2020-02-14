IceMen Win Fifth Straight with 4-3 Overtime Victory over Greenville

JACKSONVILLE, FL - Chase Lang's goal at 1:37 of overtime lifted the Jacksonville Icemen to 4-3 victory over the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at Veterans Memorial Arena Friday night. The Icemen extended their win streak to five games which ties a club record for longest win streak in team history.

Following a scoreless first and some clutch saves by Jacksonville Icemen goaltender Adam Carlson, the Icemen finally broke the ice on the scoring at 13:04 of the second period.

Rookie Bobby Lynch snapped a shot from the left circle that was initially stopped by Greenville netminder Jeremy Helvig. However, the rebound bounced to the slot and Wacey Rabbit scooped up the puck and curled a backhanded shot into the net to put Jacksonville on top 1-0.

After a low-scoring first 40 minutes of play, the two teams combined for three goals in a 1:15 span early in the third period.

The first came when Bobby Lynch tipped and redirected a Chase Harrison shot from the point to put the Icemen in front by a 2-0 count.

Greenville countered just 37-seconds later, when Kamerin Nault skated to the low slot, collected a pass, and cut a backhanded shot at full speed around Carlson to pull the Swamp Rabbits within one

However, the Icemen quickly responded 38-seconds later. When newcomer Zach Hall kicked the puck to his backhand and flipped a pass across the slow to a wide-open Craig Martin. Martin gathered the puck and shoved it into the net for the goal to give the Icemen the 3-1 edge.

Greenville pulled back within one on a power play strike from Cedric Lacroix who scored off the rebound from a Brian Diffley shot.

Despite being outhsot 17-10 in the third period, the Swamp Rabbits refused to go away, and netted the game-tying goal with nearly two and a half minutes remaining in regulation. Mike Pelech centered a feed to the slot to Liam Pecararo who tapped the puck high over the shoulder of Carlson to even the game at three to force overtime.

The Icemen received a power play opportunity in the extra session when Greenville's Cedric Lacroix was assessed a charging penalty. On the ensuing power play, Chase Lang held the puck at the half boards and was given a lot of space on the left wing. Lang skated to the circle and snapped a shot that clipped into the shortside of the Greenville net to secure the game 4-3 victory for Jacksonville.

