Syracuse Surges to Resilient 8-2 Win Over Rochester on Wednesday Night

June 19, 2024 - International League (IL)

Syracuse Mets News Release









Syracuse Mets' Brett Baty at bat

(Syracuse Mets, Credit: Kylie Richelle) Syracuse Mets' Brett Baty at bat(Syracuse Mets, Credit: Kylie Richelle)

Syracuse, NY - The Syracuse Mets took a close game and made it a blowout late, scoring four runs in the bottom of the eighth to roar to an 8-2 win over the Rochester Red Wings on yet another mid-90s night at NBT Bank Stadium. The Mets have now taken the first two games of the weeklong, six-game series and lead the overall season series against the Red Wings by a six games to five count.

Syracuse (44-26) got ahead early with single runs in the first and second innings. An RBI single from Ben Gamel drove in Luisangel Acuña in the first and made it 1-0, with Acuña adding his own RBI single in the bottom of the second to turn it into a 2-0 game.

In the top of the third, Rochester (36-33) rallied right back with two runs of their own to knot the game up, 2-2. A Dylan Crews solo home run to start the frame was the highlight of the inning. It was the first Triple-A hit in the second-ever Triple-A game for the second overall pick in the 2023 Draft. Later in the inning, a Harold Ramírez RBI single knotted the game up, 2-2.

From there, Mike Vasil battled his way to another quality outing on the mound for the Mets. The right-hander from Boston allowed just two runs in five innings of work, wiggling around eight hits and one walk while striking out three. In his last seven outings, Vasil has turned his season around, allowing 16 earned runs in 33 innings on 32 hits with 13 walks and 26 strikeouts. Vasil also left five Red Wings runners on base in his five frames of work on Wednesday evening.

It remained a tie game at two until the bottom of the sixth when the Mets took the lead in odd fashion. First, Syracuse loaded up the bases with one out via walks to Rhylan Thomas and Acuña plus a single to Joe Hudson. Then, Thomas came home via a balk to give Syracuse the lead for good at 3-2. In the seventh, a Mike Brosseau solo home upped the lead to 4-2.

In the bottom of the eighth, the Mets put the finishing touches on their second straight win to start the week against Rochester. A four-run flurry put the game completely out of reach at 8-2. Rylan Bannon began the barrage with a two-run double, and then Brett Baty put the finishing touches on the night, absolutely crushing a two-run homer 436 feet over the right-field wall to cap off the eight-run night for the Mets. It was the first hit of the series for Baty, who had walked three prior times in the series.

While the offense revved up late, the Mets bullpen kept the Red Wings on idle in the late innings. Mets relievers Yacksel Ríos, Josh Walker, and Cole Sulser combined to not allow a hit or a run in the final four innings, navigating around four walks while striking out three. The Syracuse bullpen continues to shut games down night after night during the 2024 season. The Mets are now 29-1 when leading after seven innings and 31-1 when leading after eight.

The Syracuse Mets are home all week wrapping up their first two-week homestand of the season. The second half of the 12-game homestand is against the Triple-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals, the Rochester Red Wings. Game three of the series is set for a 6:35 p.m. first pitch on Thursday with right-hander Dom Hamel expected to start for the Mets against right-hander Joan Adon for the Red Wings.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.