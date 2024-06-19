SWB Game Notes - June 19

June 19, 2024 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Buffalo Bisons (35-35) vs Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (41-29)

Game 71 | Home Game 32 | PNC Field | Wednesday, June 19, 2024 | First Pitch 6:35 PM

RHP Aaron Sanchez (2-3, 10.30) vs RHP Will Warren (4-4, 7.01)

FINAL FIRST- The International League wraps up their first half of the season with one final series. Each have is 75 games and the winners will face off in a three-game playoff set and then a National Championship in Los Vegas against the Pacific Coast League's victor. While the RailRiders were in first place for 36 games, they are officially eliminated.

JEET HEAT- Jeter Downs smacked reached base in every single plate appearance last night, including earning three walks. He also had an RBI double and scored a run of his own. Downs stole three bags, tied for the most in a single game with SWB, to total a dozen this summer. The right hander has found his swing in June batting .393 in eight games with two homers and seven runs batted in. In the month he has walked (4) as many times as he has struck out (4) and has snagged seven bases.

FOUR AT MOST- SWB has not lost more than four games straight this summer, having done so just twice times. With a win last night, the team snapped their small losing streak. Conversely the RailRiders have won seven straight at one point this season, but it was on the road. They have not won more than three straight at PNC Field.

WHO'S BEEN HERE?- The team has had 56 different players on the roster throughout the season that have been in at least one contest. The roster has contained 23 position players and 33 pitchers, including two Major League rehabbers.

HOMER HEAVEN- The RailRiders smacked four homers last night, their second most in a game and the most at PNC Field this summer. Carlos Narvaez had the first to open the scoring and give the team a boost after an early defecit. Jorbit Vivas had his first of the season to tie the game up while Taylor Trammell notched his second for a late lead. Jose Rojas had his team-high 13th, good for third in the Yankees farm system. The most Rojas has had in one year was 20 back in 2021.

AU-GUS-TEEN- The Yankees have promoted their #20 prospect Agustín Ramírez to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre after Ben Rice was added to the big league roster. Ramírez has had a spectacular start to the season, hitting .289 in 58 games. He has had 66 hits including 14 doubles and 16 home runs with 49 runs driven in. These are the second most hits and the most home runs and RBIS in the farm system. At the time of his promotion, Ramírez led the Eastern League in homers, RBIs, OPS, SLG, and XBH. The 22-year-old played 15 games at first and 31 as catcher.

BULLPEN SUPPORT- SWB has received relievers Jesus Liranzo and Jack Neely for bullpen support. Both are coming from Double-A Somerset and Neely will be making his Triple-A Debut. Liranzo has a 4.32 ERA with the Patriots in just 7 games after starting the season on the Injured List. Neely holds a 2.61 earned run average in 22 appearances. He has totaled 51 strikeouts.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.