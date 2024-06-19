Bisons Unable to Solve Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Again on Wednesday

June 19, 2024 - International League (IL)

MOOSIC, PA- The Buffalo Bisons could not overcome a seven-run inning from the Scranton/ Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Wednesday night. Lose second in a row 8-2

Riley Tirotta and Will Robertson would lead the way for the Buffalo offense Wednesday night driving in the only runs in the loss to the RailRiders. Tirotta would go 1-4 with a run and a RBI, Robertson went 2-3 with a run and an RBI.

Jorbit Vivas and T.J Rumfield spearheaded the offensive attack for Scranton with two RBIs a piece. Vivas would go 1-4 at the plate with a run scored, while Rumfield went 1-5 with a run scored as well.

After a scoreless first inning, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre would drive in the first runs of the night starting with a fielding error by Damiano Palmegiani that allowed Carlos Narvaez to score. Jeter Downs followed with a sacrifice fly that scored Jose Rojas.

The big half inning for the RailRiders continued with an RBI single from Oswald Peraza followed by a two run double from Vivas. The last runs of the half inning were driven in by Rumfield with a two-run homer that also scored Vivas. Buffalo would get out of the bottom of the second with a seven-run deficit to overcome.

Will Robertson would be the first Bison on the board with a solo home run in the top of the fourth. Robertson's ninth home run of the season cut the deficit to six, this would also be the second game in a row where Robertson would notch a home run hit having one Tuesday night as well.

Scranton would extend the lead back to seven in the bottom of the fifth with a solo home run from Jeter Downs his ninth of the season. Riley Tirotta would respond with a solo homer of his own in the top of the sixth bringing the Herd back within six. The Bisons were unable to get closer after the homer however, Tirotta would drive in the last run of the night for Buffalo.

The Bisons bullpen would have a solid performance after the second inning, with Nick Fraze leading the way. Fraze would pitch for three innings of relief for Aaron Sanchez and would help keep the Herd within striking distance.

Fraze would complete his outing with only one run given up and throwing a strikeout on 51 pitches. Luis Quinones would come in and pitch 2.1 innings and throw four strikeouts in the loss Wednesday night.

The game also featured the Triple-A debut for Eric Pardinho, pitching the bottom of the eighth inning. The 23-year-old was transferred from New Hampshire on Tuesday and was able to keep the RailRiders from adding to their lead in his lone inning of work.

The third game of the away series against the RailRiders will take place Thursday night at 6:35 p.m. once again in PNC Field.

