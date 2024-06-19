Dozens of Worcester Little Leaguers PLAY BALL with WooSox, Bravehearts

PLAY BALL Weekend hosted June 15 at Beaver Brook Coughlin Field; one of 120 MLB/MiLB PLAY BALL free clinics presented June 14-16.

Beaver Brook Coughlin Field was the epicenter of Worcester's baseball scene on Saturday, June 15. The Worcester Red Sox hosted a free diamond sports clinic for little leaguers ages 5-13 as part of MLB's PLAY BALL Weekend. Among the participants were young athletes from TLK Sports, Ted Williams Little League, and Jesse Burkett Little League.

Presented nationwide from June 14-16, PLAY BALL Weekend features programming from 120-affiliated MLB and MiLB organizations in their local communities. The initiative allows clubs to engage with children of all genders and backgrounds, encouraging youth to "play ball" all summer long.

"It felt like we were not only bringing the community together, but that we were bringing children who may not be familiar with the game to a ballfield," said WooSox President Dr. Charles A. Steinberg. "Their teachers and coaches were there to bring the children closer to the game, and to introduce them to the subtle joys it brings to them and their families."

Worcester's clinic featured three stations-hitting wiffle balls, fielding tennis balls, and throwing baseballs-to showcase the fundamental skills of diamond sports. On hand to instruct the clinic were players and front office staff from the Worcester Bravehearts, a Futures Collegiate Baseball League team.

On February 29, 2024, the WooSox and Bravehearts announced a partnership to promote diamond sports and collaborate on goodwill initiatives throughout the greater Worcester community.

The six Worcester Bravehearts players-Jack Lizewski (Eckard College), Jake LeFrancois (UMass-Lowell), Joe Mulhern (Wheaton College), John Fischer (Wheaton College), Michael Brown (Hofstra University), and Nick Harnisch (College of the Holy Cross)-volunteered to instruct the next generation of Worcester ballplayers.

Bravehearts Assistant General Manager Donny Porcaro Jr. and Head of Stadium Operations Dominic Porcaro were also on-hand for the event.

"It was a remarkable scene to see the WooSox and the Bravehearts standing there together with a city councilor, Luis Ojeda, all surrounded by children and enjoying a Saturday morning," Steinberg said. "Everyone could have been doing something else, but this is what they chose to do. That holds promise for how baseball can continue to be a force of good in our communities."

Following the clinic, Wonder Bar Pizza and Polar Beverages--two of the WooSox' corporate partners--generously(?) donated pizza and water for the participants and their families to enjoy. WooSox mascots Smiley Ball and Clara the Heart of the Commonwealth joined for photos and fun.

Each participant was gifted a plastic(?) Franklin Bat and Ball, courtesy of Major League Baseball.

The Worcester Red Sox will host their first Hanover Insurance Youth clinic on Saturday, June 22 from 10-11 am.

"It was beautiful to see a baseball field on a warm summer day filled with little children learning from big kids who've taken their game all the way up to the level of the Bravehearts," Steinberg said. "It was magical to see the WooSox and the Bravehearts collaborating together to give these kids a day that we hope they'll remember and treasure."

