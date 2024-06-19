Marlins' Cabrera to Begin Rehab Assignment with Jumbo Shrimp

June 19, 2024 - International League (IL)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Miami Marlins' right-hander Edward Cabrera will begin an injury rehabilitation assignment presented by H2 Health for the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp when he starts Wednesday's 8:05 p.m. ET contest at the Memphis Redbirds from AutoZone Park.

Cabrera was placed on the injured list for the second time in 2024 on May 8 with a right shoulder impingement. He's been limited to just five starts with Miami, going 1-2 with a 7.17 ERA. In 21.1 innings, he's allowed 18 runs (17 earned) yielding 20 hits while striking out 31 against 14 walks.

Cabrera appeared in 22 games, including 20 starts, in 2023 for Miami, going 7-7 with a 4.24 ERA. Over 99.2 innings, the 25-year-old struck out 118 against 66 walks and 78 hits allowed. The 2023 campaign was his third in the major leagues. In 2022, Cabrera went 6-4 with a 3.01 ERA in 14 starts with 75 punchouts in 71.2 innings.

Cabrera first spent his time in Jacksonville in 2019 when they were members of the Double-A Southern League. In eight starts, Cabrera went 4-1, allowing 11 earned runs in 38.2 innings for an ERA of 2.56. He also tallied 43 strikeouts against 13 walks and 28 hits. In 2021, Cabrera got his first taste of Triple-A again with the Jumbo Shrimp. In six starts, he finished 1-3 with a 3.68 ERA and yielded 12 runs on 22 hits against 48 strikeouts in 29.1 innings. He made six starts with Jacksonville again in 2022, posting a 2-2 record and 3.77 ERA with 39 punchouts against 12 walks in 28.2 innings. Cabrera also made five starts with the Jumbo Shrimp in 2023, compiling a 3-1 record and 2.22 ERA with 30 strikeouts and 12 walks in 28.1 frames.

A native of Santiago, Dominican Republic, the Marlins signed Cabrera as a non-drafted free agent in 2015. He spent 2016 through parts of 2021 in the Marlins minor league system before making is major league debut August 25, 2021 against the Washington Nationals. In 10 total starts that season with the Marlins, he is 2-4 with a 4.93 ERA and has allowed 23 runs on 34 hits in 42 innings with 43 strikeouts.

Thus far in 2024, nine different players have joined the Jumbo Shrimp on a rehab assignment presented by H2 Health. Cabrera (March 31-April 15), left-hander Braxton Garrett (April 5-May 6), catcher Christian Bethancourt (April 19-24), right-hander JT Chargois (April 21-27; May 21-June 12), infielder Jake Burger (May 1-6), left-hander A.J. Puk (May 10-13), infielders Tim Anderson (May 18-May 19), Xavier Edwards (May 18-May 27) and right-hander Bryan Hoeing (May 21; June 18-present) have also rehabbed with Jacksonville in 2024. Last year, the Jumbo Shrimp had 15 overall injury rehab assignments.

