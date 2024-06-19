Mud Hens Fall to Saints 7-8 Despite Strong Performances from Several Players

June 19, 2024 - International League (IL)

After a quick game last night, both teams were eager to get back on the field today. Ryan Vilade wasted no time, hitting a home run in his first at-bat, putting the Mud Hens on the scoreboard. The Saints responded with a double but failed to score against Brant Hurter's pitching.

The second inning sped by with consecutive 1-2-3 innings from both teams. In the top of the third, Riley Unroe singled on a grounder, and Vilade made his presence known again with a near home run that resulted in a double, allowing Unroe to score and extend the Hens' lead. However, the Saints quickly tied it with a double and then took the lead with a home run.

The fourth inning continued the fast pace of the game due to the fierce competition from both sides. Bligh Madris earned a walk, and Eddys Leonard followed with a double, putting Hens on second and third. Justice Bigbie then doubled, scoring both runners and keeping the momentum alive. Andrew Navigato hit his seventh home run of the season just beyond the center field fence, bringing in two more runs. Parker Meadows added a single but was caught stealing second base.

In the bottom of the fourth, Bigbie excelled defensively, making two outs in right field-one on a slider and another on a pop fly to the corner of the park. Navigato secured the third out at shortstop, throwing to first. The Mud Hens had another 1-2-3 top of the fifth, while a foul pop fly caught by Leonard and a 6-4-3 double play by Navigato, Unroe, and Madris wrapped up the bottom of the fifth.

The sixth inning was just as action-packed. Leonard hit his second home run of the season; a 435-foot shot over the batter's eye. Bigbie singled but was taken out in a double play shortly after. Unroe then singled to right field, but Navigato grounded out, ending the inning. In the bottom of the sixth, the Saints managed a walk, but the Mud Hens secured all necessary outs to prevent additional runs, maintaining a two-run lead.

The bottom of the seventh brought challenges. Easton Lucas struggled to find his rhythm, issuing multiple walks and allowing the Saints to take a one-run lead.

The last two innings were swift, with outs piling up quickly. The Mud Hens couldn't recover from the seventh-inning setback due to the walks granted to the Saints. They will face the Saints again tomorrow at 8:07 PM, hoping for redemption.

Notables:

Leonard (3-4,HR, RBI)

Bigbie (2-4, 2RBI)

Navigato (1-3, HR, 2RBI)

