Knights Sink the Stripers on Wednesday, 9-3

June 19, 2024 - International League (IL)

Charlotte Knights News Release







(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) -- The Charlotte Knights used a big five-run third inning to push past the Gwinnett Stripers on Wednesday night by a score of 9-3 from Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte. The red-hot Knights have won each of the first two games in this series and four consecutive games overall.

In the third inning, Carlos Pérez and Bryan Ramos had RBI singles and Zach DeLoach had an RBI double to propel the offense. Charlotte's five-run third inning was followed up by a three-run fourth inning, which helped the Knights pull away from the Stripers in game two of the six-game series. Wednesday's win was truly a team effort on the offensive side as five of Charlotte's hitters registered at least two hits apiece in the win.

Mark Payton had two hits and two runs scored, while Michael Chavis, Ramos and Pérez led the way with a pair of RBI each. In all, the Knights tallied 13 hits in the game en route to the victory.

RHP Sean Burke started for the Knights and was solid over four innings of work. Burke allowed just one run on two hits. RHP Prelander Berroa (3-4, 6.60) pitched a perfect fifth inning to earn the win on Wednesday night.

The Knights will continue the six-game home series against the Gwinnett Stripers (Triple-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves) on Thursday night from Truist Field. The "Voice of the Charlotte Knights" Matt Swierad and long-time Knights broadcaster Mike Pacheco will have the call beginning at 7:00 p.m. on www.CharlotteKnights.com. First pitch is set for 7:04 p.m. from Uptown Charlotte on Thursday night.

