Stripers Fall Behind Early in 9-3 Loss at Charlotte

June 19, 2024 - International League (IL)

Gwinnett Stripers News Release







CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The Charlotte Knights (30-40) scored five runs off Zach Logue in the third inning and tacked on three more against Brian Moran in the fourth as they defeated the Gwinnett Stripers (34-37) 9-3 on Wednesday night at Truist Field. Luke Williams blasted a two-run home run for the Stripers in the ninth inning, extending his International League-best hitting streak to 17 games.

Decisive Plays: The Knights opened a 5-0 lead against Logue (L, 2-5) in the third, with RBIs from Michael Chavis, Carlos Perez, Bryan Ramos, Zach DeLoach, and Wilmer Difo. After the Stripers scratched out a run in the top of the fourth to cut it to 5-1, Charlotte responded with three more runs to go up 8-1. Williams' homer (6) in the ninth cut it to 9-3.

Key Contributors: Williams finished 1-for-3 with the Stripers' lone extra-base hit and two RBIs. Eli White went 2-for-4 with his team-leading 17th steal. For Charlotte, Chavis (2-for-4, double, 2 RBIs), Perez (2-for-4, 2 RBIs), and Ramos (1-for3, 2 RBIs) all had multi-RBI games.

Noteworthy: Alejo Lopez drew a pair of walks to extend his on-base streak to 19 games. Nacho Alvarez Jr. saw his Triple-A hitting streak snapped at six as he went 0-for-4 with a walk.

Next Game (Thursday, June 20): Gwinnett at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m. ET at Truist Field. Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. ET on MyCountry993.com. RHP Bryce Elder (5-1, 2.95 ERA) for the Stripers vs. RHP Touki Toussaint (1-2, 4.40 ERA) for the Knights.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.