Stripers Fall Behind Early in 9-3 Loss at Charlotte
June 19, 2024 - International League (IL)
Gwinnett Stripers News Release
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The Charlotte Knights (30-40) scored five runs off Zach Logue in the third inning and tacked on three more against Brian Moran in the fourth as they defeated the Gwinnett Stripers (34-37) 9-3 on Wednesday night at Truist Field. Luke Williams blasted a two-run home run for the Stripers in the ninth inning, extending his International League-best hitting streak to 17 games.
Decisive Plays: The Knights opened a 5-0 lead against Logue (L, 2-5) in the third, with RBIs from Michael Chavis, Carlos Perez, Bryan Ramos, Zach DeLoach, and Wilmer Difo. After the Stripers scratched out a run in the top of the fourth to cut it to 5-1, Charlotte responded with three more runs to go up 8-1. Williams' homer (6) in the ninth cut it to 9-3.
Key Contributors: Williams finished 1-for-3 with the Stripers' lone extra-base hit and two RBIs. Eli White went 2-for-4 with his team-leading 17th steal. For Charlotte, Chavis (2-for-4, double, 2 RBIs), Perez (2-for-4, 2 RBIs), and Ramos (1-for3, 2 RBIs) all had multi-RBI games.
Noteworthy: Alejo Lopez drew a pair of walks to extend his on-base streak to 19 games. Nacho Alvarez Jr. saw his Triple-A hitting streak snapped at six as he went 0-for-4 with a walk.
Next Game (Thursday, June 20): Gwinnett at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m. ET at Truist Field. Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. ET on MyCountry993.com. RHP Bryce Elder (5-1, 2.95 ERA) for the Stripers vs. RHP Touki Toussaint (1-2, 4.40 ERA) for the Knights.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from June 19, 2024
- Sounds Snap Losing Streak in Debut as Elite Giants - Nashville Sounds
- Bulls Fall in Nashville, 9-4 - Durham Bulls
- Ashcraft, Feigl Lead Indians in Shutout of I-Cubs - Indianapolis Indians
- I-Cubs Shut Out Against Indians - Iowa Cubs
- WooSox Offense Explodes in 10-4 Win Over Columbus - Worcester Red Sox
- Buddy Kennedy Goes Deep Twice as 'Pigs Top Tides - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Syracuse Surges to Resilient 8-2 Win Over Rochester on Wednesday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Stripers Fall Behind Early in 9-3 Loss at Charlotte - Gwinnett Stripers
- Knights Sink the Stripers on Wednesday, 9-3 - Charlotte Knights
- Bisons Unable to Solve Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Again on Wednesday - Buffalo Bisons
- RailRiders Blow Open Game in Second Inning - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Norfolk Falls Short In 4-3 Loss To Lehigh Valley - Norfolk Tides
- June 19 Games Notes: Iowa Cubs at Indianapolis Indians - Iowa Cubs
- Eight Is Great, Saints Come from Behind for Franchise Record Tying Eighth Straight Win, 8-7 - St. Paul Saints
- Mud Hens Fall to Saints 7-8 Despite Strong Performances from Several Players - Toledo Mud Hens
- Marlins' Cabrera to Begin Rehab Assignment with Jumbo Shrimp - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- SWB Game Notes - June 19 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Dozens of Worcester Little Leaguers PLAY BALL with WooSox, Bravehearts - Worcester Red Sox
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 19 at Syracuse - Rochester Red Wings
- Looking Back at the Great Negro League Players That Played in Buffalo - Buffalo Bisons
- Bisons Homestand Begins with Irish Festival Night, Fireworks on June 25 - Buffalo Bisons
- Syracuse Snaps Red Wings Four-Game Win Streak - Rochester Red Wings
- Chick-fil-A Added as New Vendor at NBT Bank Stadium for Syracuse Mets Games - Syracuse Mets
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Gwinnett Stripers Stories
- Stripers Fall Behind Early in 9-3 Loss at Charlotte
- Stripers' Winning Streak Snapped in Walk-Off Loss at Charlotte
- Stripers Battle Back from Early Deficit to Take Serie Finale from Nashville 5-4
- Stripers Walk off Nashville as Baldwin and Alvarez Jr. Continue Impressive Starts
- Elder Dominates and Stripers' Offense Explodes for Four Homers in 12-0 Rout of Nashville