Bulls Fall in Nashville, 9-4
June 19, 2024 - International League (IL)
Durham Bulls News Release
Nashville, TN - Despite two homers from Kameron Misner, the Durham Bulls fell to the Nashville Sounds on Wednesday night 9-4 at First Horizon Park.
Durham (34-37) permitted three unearned runs in the third inning, then the Sounds (36-35) pushed across two runs in the seventh after a pair of walks to lead Nashville to a series-evening win.
Trailing 3-1 in the fifth, Misner pulled a solo home run over the right field wall. In Misner's next at-bat, he drove a 405-foot shot to right-center, his 10th of the season.
Tyler Alexander (L, 0-2) surrendered six runs, but only three earned, over his five innings. Nathan Wiles and Joe Record each permitted one run in their innings, while Michael Gomez tossed a scoreless eighth.
Rene Pinto and Jake Mangum each had two hits in the defeat.
The series continues Thursday night with Shane Baz (2-3, 4.60) matching against DL Hall (0-0, 4.91) at 7:35 PM ET.
Tickets for all 2024 Durham Bulls home contests are available and can be purchased online at DurhamBulls.com.
#DURHAMBULLS
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from June 19, 2024
- Sounds Snap Losing Streak in Debut as Elite Giants - Nashville Sounds
- Bulls Fall in Nashville, 9-4 - Durham Bulls
- Ashcraft, Feigl Lead Indians in Shutout of I-Cubs - Indianapolis Indians
- I-Cubs Shut Out Against Indians - Iowa Cubs
- WooSox Offense Explodes in 10-4 Win Over Columbus - Worcester Red Sox
- Buddy Kennedy Goes Deep Twice as 'Pigs Top Tides - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Syracuse Surges to Resilient 8-2 Win Over Rochester on Wednesday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Stripers Fall Behind Early in 9-3 Loss at Charlotte - Gwinnett Stripers
- Knights Sink the Stripers on Wednesday, 9-3 - Charlotte Knights
- Bisons Unable to Solve Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Again on Wednesday - Buffalo Bisons
- RailRiders Blow Open Game in Second Inning - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Norfolk Falls Short In 4-3 Loss To Lehigh Valley - Norfolk Tides
- June 19 Games Notes: Iowa Cubs at Indianapolis Indians - Iowa Cubs
- Eight Is Great, Saints Come from Behind for Franchise Record Tying Eighth Straight Win, 8-7 - St. Paul Saints
- Mud Hens Fall to Saints 7-8 Despite Strong Performances from Several Players - Toledo Mud Hens
- Marlins' Cabrera to Begin Rehab Assignment with Jumbo Shrimp - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- SWB Game Notes - June 19 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Dozens of Worcester Little Leaguers PLAY BALL with WooSox, Bravehearts - Worcester Red Sox
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 19 at Syracuse - Rochester Red Wings
- Looking Back at the Great Negro League Players That Played in Buffalo - Buffalo Bisons
- Bisons Homestand Begins with Irish Festival Night, Fireworks on June 25 - Buffalo Bisons
- Syracuse Snaps Red Wings Four-Game Win Streak - Rochester Red Wings
- Chick-fil-A Added as New Vendor at NBT Bank Stadium for Syracuse Mets Games - Syracuse Mets
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.