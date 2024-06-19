Bulls Fall in Nashville, 9-4

June 19, 2024 - International League (IL)

Nashville, TN - Despite two homers from Kameron Misner, the Durham Bulls fell to the Nashville Sounds on Wednesday night 9-4 at First Horizon Park.

Durham (34-37) permitted three unearned runs in the third inning, then the Sounds (36-35) pushed across two runs in the seventh after a pair of walks to lead Nashville to a series-evening win.

Trailing 3-1 in the fifth, Misner pulled a solo home run over the right field wall. In Misner's next at-bat, he drove a 405-foot shot to right-center, his 10th of the season.

Tyler Alexander (L, 0-2) surrendered six runs, but only three earned, over his five innings. Nathan Wiles and Joe Record each permitted one run in their innings, while Michael Gomez tossed a scoreless eighth.

Rene Pinto and Jake Mangum each had two hits in the defeat.

The series continues Thursday night with Shane Baz (2-3, 4.60) matching against DL Hall (0-0, 4.91) at 7:35 PM ET.

