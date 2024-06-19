Graceffo Tosses Five Scoreless Innings in Win Over Jacksonville

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds continued a six-game homestand with a 3-2 win over the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Triple-A, Miami Marlins) on Wednesday night at AutoZone Park.

Memphis starting pitcher Gordon Graceffo (8-5) tossed his second consecutive scoreless appearance in the win. The right-handed pitcher allowed just four hits, walked one and struck out four in 5.0 innings of work. With his eighth win of the season, Graceffo has doubled his win total from 2023.

With the Redbirds up 2-0 in the bottom of the eighth, designated hitter Jared Young smoked his eighth home run of the season 434 feet to right field to lead off the inning. The blast proved to be the difference in the ballgame as Jacksonville rallied for two in the ninth and stranded the bases loaded against left-handed reliever Kolton Ingram (S, 3).

MLB Rehabber Willson Contreras appeared behind the plate in his second game of the rehab assignment. The catcher went 0-for-2 with an RBI groundout at the plate and caught five innings as scheduled. Contreras is expected to appear as the designated hitter in tomorrow night's game against the Jumbo Shrimp.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park to continue a six-game homestand against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on Thursday, June 20 with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CDT.

