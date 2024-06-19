Norfolk Falls Short In 4-3 Loss To Lehigh Valley

June 19, 2024 - International League (IL)

Norfolk Tides News Release







ALLENTOWN, P.A. - The Norfolk Tides (35-36) lost to the Lehigh Valley Ironpigs (31-38), 4-3, on Wednesday night at Coca-Cola Park. Norfolk once again found themselves behind early, but battled back with three runs in the fifth and sixth innings and ultimately outhit the Ironpigs, but fell short for the second straight night.

Lehigh Valley once again took an early lead Wednesday night, going up on the Tides 2-0 when Buddy Kennedy launched a two-run home run. The Tides threatened in the bottom half of the inning with two runners on, but couldn't bring either home.

The Ironpigs tacked on another run in the bottom of the third on another home run from Kennedy, a solo shot that made it 3-0. In the next inning, Jordan Luplow collected an RBI single to score Weston Wilson and extend Lehigh Valley's lead to 4-0.

In the top of the fifth, Anthony Servideo worked a full count against Kolby Allard before launching the sixth pitch of his at bat 397 feet over the right field fence for his first Triple-A home run to make it 4-1 Ironpigs. Following a Heston Kjerstad walk and Coby Mayo single in the sixth inning, Daniel Johnson roped an RBI single to right field to score Kjerstad and cut the deficit to 4-2.

Maverick Handley followed a Billy Cook walk with a sacrifice fly out to score Mayo and make it 4-3 Ironpigs. The Tides could not cross a runner in the ensuing two innings and only saw Hudson Haskin reach base in the top of the ninth, falling to Lehigh Valley for the second straight night to open the series, 4-3.

The Tides will take on the Ironpigs tomorrow night in the third game of their six-game series. The Tides will start RHP Brandon Young (2-0, 3.71), while RHP Ricardo Pinto (1-1, 4.60) will take the mound for Lehigh Valley. First pitch is 7:05 p.m.

POSTGAME NOTES

Swift Servideo: Anthony Servideo finished Wednesday night 1-for-4 at the plate with a home run, an RBI and a run...he is the first Tides hitter to hit safely in his first five games with Norfolk since Connor Norby collected a hit in his first six games with the Tides from September 20 - 25, 2022...the long ball, his first Triple-A home run, marked Servideo's first homer since May 26 with Bowie against Richmond and the ninth of his professional career.

Extra Mayo: In his second game since returning from the injured list, Coby Mayo finished 2-for-4 with a double and a run Wednesday night...the double marked his 12th of the season, tying him for fourth-most on the team with Daniel Johnson, and was his 55th extra base hit with Norfolk...Mayo has now collected 16 multi-hit games with the Tides this year, five of which have come in his last 15 games (since May 2 at Nashville).

The Jet Takes Off: Snapping an 0-for-6 skid, Daniel Johnson went 2-for-4 with an RBI tonight in his fourth multi-hit game of the month...Johnson has now reached base safely in 12 straight games (since June 5 at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre), the longest active on-base streak among Tides hitters...the RBI marked his 43rd of the season, good enough for second on the team behind Heston Kjerstad (54).

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.