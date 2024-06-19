Chick-fil-A Added as New Vendor at NBT Bank Stadium for Syracuse Mets Games

June 19, 2024 - International League (IL)

Syracuse, NY - The Syracuse Mets in conjunction with their concessions partner, Oak View Group, are announcing the addition of the local Chick-fil-A franchise to NBT Bank Stadium starting Wednesday, June 19th.

Chick-fil-A will operate a standalone cart on the first-base side of the stadium and offer their original chicken sandwich, their spicy chicken sandwich, Chick-fil-A chips, brownies, and famous lemonade. The Chick-fil-A stand will also sell water and Coca-Cola bottled beverages.

The stand will operate at all Syracuse Mets games Monday-Saturday just like the regular operating schedule for their restaurants.

"We have been working with Jimmer and the local Chick-fil-A location for years, and this was just a perfect opportunity to expand the relationship" said Syracuse Mets General Manager Jason Smorol. "Our fans love the addition of local vendors, and bringing in Chick-fil-A is a win for our fans."

The new addition is expected to begin on Wednesday, June 19th coinciding with the last homestand of June against the Rochester Red Wings.

"We are honored to be in a partnership with the Syracuse Mets and Oak View Group," said Chick-fil-A Cicer Owner-Operator Jimmer Szatkowski. "We look forward to providing remarkable experiences to their Amazin' Fans."

Tickets for this homestand and all Syracuse Mets home games are on sale at the Onondaga Coach Ticket Office at NBT Bank Stadium during regular hours (M-F, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.), over the phone (315-474-7833) or at syracusemets.com.

