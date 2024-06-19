June 19 Games Notes: Iowa Cubs at Indianapolis Indians

June 19, 2024 - International League (IL)

IOWA CUBS (31-39) at INDIANAPOLIS INDIANS (30-38)

Wednesday, June 19 - 6:05 PM CT - Victory Field - Indianapolis, IN

RHP Kyle McGowin (0-0, 9.00) vs. RHP Braxton Ashcraft (1-0, 1.50)

TONIGHT'S GAME : The Iowa Cubs and the Indianapolis Indians play the second of a six-game series tonight at Victory Field...it marks the second time the two clubs will meet this season, with the first being from May 21-26 at Principal Park...Iowa is slated to start right-hander Kyle McGowin who will make his third start with Iowa and eighth overall (five with Double-A Tennessee)...the Indians are slated to start right-hander Braxton Ashcraft, who will make his second start for Indianapolis and 12th overall this season (10 with Altoona).

TUESDAY NIGHT : Iowa dropped the series-opener at Indianapolis last night by a 4-2 score...the lone offense came from a two-run triple in the fifth inning off the bat of infielder Hayden Cantrelle ... Thomas Pannone made the start for Iowa and suffered the loss as he worked 4.0 innings, allowing three runs on eight hits...the I-Cubs fell to 6-7 in series-openers this season and are 1-16 when giving up at least 10 hits.

CLOSE CALLS : Iowa's 4-2 loss last night at Indianapolis dropped them to 6-11 in two-run games this season...they are tied for the most two-run games played in the International League West Division with Toledo (8-9)...the I-Cubs have played 23 one-run games which is tied the for second-most in the IL, trailing Omaha (17-6).

SERIES RECAP : Despite Sunday's win, the I-Cubs dropped their last series at Huntington Park in Columbus as they went 2-4...Iowa was outscored by Columbus 32-29 and have gone 5-7 against the Clippers this season.

THE BIG O : I-Cubs outfielder Owen Caissie leads the club in hits (63), doubles (14), walks (44), on-base percentage (.407) and RBI (40)...Caissie hit his eighth homer of the season on Sunday and matched a season high with four RBI...he has five home runs and 16 RBI in his last 13 games...he ranks tied for tied for seventh in the International League in walks (44) and ranks among Cubs farmhands in walks (1st), doubles (T-1st), hits (3rd) and RBI (3rd).

TRIO OF NEW FACES : Iowa added three new players from Double-A Tennessee prior to last night's game...Cubs No. 6 prospect (MLB.com) Moises Ballesteros went 2-for-4 with a double in his Triple-A debut, after he batted .299 (58-for-194) with nine home runs and 43 RBI in 56 games with Tennessee... Frankie Scalzo Jr. was also added to Iowa's roster, he pitched in 21 games with Tennessee and did not allow an earned run in 26.0 innings and went a perfect 9-for-9 in save opportunities...he continued that trend in his first appearance last night as he tossed 1.1 scoreless frames...right-handed pitcher Trey Supak was also added to the I-Cubs roster.

VS. INDIANAPOLIS : Iowa and Indianapolis are facing off for their second series of the season following May 21-26 in which each club won three games and Indianapolis outscoring Iowa 46-41...the I-Cubs went 14-10 vs. the Indians last season and 5-7 against the club at Victory Field.

ON THE ROAD AGAIN : Iowa began a road trip last Tuesday at Columbus in which they will play 12 games over 14 days...Iowa has gone 13-21 on the road this season and have lost six of their last eight games away from Principal Park dating back to the series finale on June 2 at Louisville.

ROBERTS IN RELIEF : Iowa reliever Ethan Roberts was added to the Cubs 40-man roster and optioned to Iowa on Sunday...Roberts has pitched in 10 games with Iowa and has not allowed an earned run in 9.2 innings of work, which is tied for fifth-longest such active streak in the International League this season...Ethan has made nine appearances in the Majors (all in 2022 with Chicago) and went 0-1 with a 8.22 ERA (7 ER in 7.2 IP) before he missed the entire 2023 season due to injury.

PUNCHOUTS : Iowa ranks second in the International League in strikeouts with 696, trailing leaders Norfolk (702)...I-Cubs are on pace to break the franchise record for most strikeouts in a season, which was set by the 2023 club as they posted 1,395 strikeouts, good for third-most in the International League.

