Bisons Homestand Begins with Irish Festival Night, Fireworks on June 25

June 19, 2024 - International League (IL)

The Bisons popular 'Festival Night' Series officially returns on Tuesday, June 25 as the Herd starts a six-game homestand against the Syracuse Mets with Irish Festival Night at Sahlen Field, presented by Connect Life (6:35 p.m.)! Get ready for a fun-filled night at features a pre-game Club Level Party with Live Music, JP Fitzgerald's Irish Red, and great food specials and an amazing postgame Fireworks Show!

The Bisons host the Mets with a 6:35 p.m. first pitch, but you'll want to get to the ballpark at 5:30 p.m. to head up to the Club Level Party, presented by JP Fitzgerald's with support from Financial Trust Credit Union and Calmar Consulting. We'll be serving up Corned Beef Platters (with cabbage, potatoes, carrots, rye bread, $10) and Corned Beef Sandwiches ($7.00) while supplies last as well s JP Fitzgerald's Irish Red beer. We'll have live music from Tom Keefer and Celtic Cross as well as a special honoree presentation to Jim Tilley. Then after the Bisons take on the Mets, you can enjoy a postgame Fireworks Show!

Tuesday's game is also a TWOsday at the Ballpark, with $2 Sahlen's Hot Dogs all game long, presented by TasteNY.

