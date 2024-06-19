Looking Back at the Great Negro League Players That Played in Buffalo

This Juneteenth, teams from across Major League baseball and minor league baseball are coming together to honor the teams, players and stories from the Negro League teams that once played in their communities, a multi-day celebration that will lead up the June 20th game between the San Francisco Giants and the St. Louis Cardinals at legendary Rickwood Field.

Throughout the years of the Negro Leagues, several games were played in Western New York because of the passion and support Buffalo fans gave the teams and the players. In collaboration with The Herd Chronicles, we look back at the great Negro League players and moments that occurred right here in Buffalo, NY.

On September 14, 1934, the Homestead Grays defeated a barnstorming team made up of Bisons players by a score of 5-0. A pair of future Hall of Famers had big games for the Grays, as Ray Brown hurled a two-hit shutout and first baseman Buck Leonard went 2-for-3 with a home run, triple, and three RBI. READ MORE

On May 28, 1939, the Homestead Grays swept a doubleheader from the Philadelphia Stars at Buffalo's Offermann Stadium by scores of 10-2 and 5-1. Josh Gibson hit three home runs in the twin bill - one in the first game and two in the nightcap.

On August 28, 1942, the Kansas City Monarchs defeated a team made up of soldiers from Fort Niagara 2-1 at Buffalo's Offermann Stadium. Satchel Paige hurled three scoreless innings to finish the game for the Monarchs and catcher Joe Greene hit a two-run home run in the win.

On June 7, 1943, Sam Jethroe's RBI single with two outs in the 12th inning helped the Cleveland Buckeyes defeat the Kansas City Monarchs 4-3 at Buffalo's Offermann Stadium. The Buckeyes played frequently in the Queen City throughout the 1940s.

On June 6, 1945, Josh Gibson drilled a grand slam in the Homestead Grays 7-1 victory over the Baltimore Elite Giants at Buffalo's Offermann Stadium. A pair of future Hall of Famers were behind the plate in the game - Gibson caught for the Grays and Roy Campanella caught for Baltimore.

On September 4, 1947, future Hall of Famer Minnie Miñoso's three-run home run helped lead the New York Cubans to a 9-7 win over the Cleveland Buckeyes at Buffalo's Offermann Stadium. The Cubans would go on to win the 1947 Negro League World Series.

On May 25, 1952, eighteen-year-old shortstop Hank Aaron went 4-for-5 with a home run in the first game and 3-for-4 in the nightcap, to lead the Indianapolis Clowns to a doubleheader sweep of the Memphis Red Sox by scores of 6-4 and 11-0. Aaron was later signed by Boston Braves scout Dewey Griggs who attended the twin bill at Offermann Stadium.

In 1919, three of the greatest players in baseball history, Grant "Home Run" Johnson, John Henry "Pop" Lloyd, and Dick "Cannonball" Redding, led the Pittsburgh Colored Stars of Buffalo against the defending International League champion Toronto Maple Leafs. READ MORE

